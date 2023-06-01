Build and deploy a stroke prediction model using R

In this project, you’ll help a leading healthcare organization build a model to predict the likelihood of a patient suffering a stroke. The model could help improve a patient’s outcomes. Working with a real-world dataset, you’ll use R to load, clean, process, and analyze the data and then train multiple classification models to determine the best one for making accurate predictions.
Explore the dataset to identify the most important patient and/or clinical characteristics
Build a well-validated stroke prediction model for clinical use
Deploy the model to enhance the organization's clinical decision-making
About this Project
Project plan
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Import data and data preprocessing
Build prediction models
Evaluate and select prediction models
Deploy the prediction model
