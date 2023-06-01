In this project, you’ll support Sugarland Theaters’ effort to increase revenue by enabling guests to book their seats on the go using its web app.
Create a responsive seat selector UI in HTML, CSS, and JS
Prototype a responsive seat map visual layout maximizing cross-device usage
Connect the visual seat map to a grid of seats (columns and rows) to be used for booking
Change the controls dynamically, depending on screen size, to increase booking completions
Skills you'll demonstrate
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Create a responsive visual layout
Create the seat/area map structure in Javascript
Switch between the desktop seat map and the areas mobile layout
Create the seat map detail of each seat area
Select a seat and send the data back to the server
