In this project, you’ll help Greenspot Grocer, an online grocery store, prepare for rapid growth and planned expansion. You’ll explore the company’s product data, currently stored in a spreadsheet format, and build a relational database that will help it better manage its inventory and accommodate future growth.
Manage Data for an Online Grocer Using MySQL Workbench
Examine the current data and reorganize it into relational tables using the modeling tool in MySQL Workbench
Create and load the database with the sample data provided
Test the database design and verify the design by generating SQL JOIN queries
Design a relational database
Build database tables
Load database tables with sample data
Test the database design using SQL queries
