Manage Data for an Online Grocer Using MySQL Workbench
Manage Data for an Online Grocer Using MySQL Workbench

Taught in English

Project

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8-10 hours
Complete at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
  • Examine the current data and reorganize it into relational tables using the modeling tool in MySQL Workbench

  • Create and load the database with the sample data provided

  • Test the database design and verify the design by generating SQL JOIN queries

About this Project

Project plan

This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:

  1. Design a relational database

  2. Build database tables

  3. Load database tables with sample data

  4. Test the database design using SQL queries

