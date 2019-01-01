Simple Nearest Neighbors Regression and Classification

In this Guided Project, you will:

Formulate small examples of KNN classification by hand

Implement a KNN Classification algorithm in Python

Implement a KNN Regression algorithm in Python

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 2-hour long project-based course, we will explore the basic principles behind the K-Nearest Neighbors algorithm, as well as learn how to implement KNN for decision making in Python. A simple, easy-to-implement supervised machine learning algorithm that can be used to solve both classification and regression problems is the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The fundamental principle is that you enter a known data set, add an unknown data point, and the algorithm will tell you which class corresponds to that unknown data point. The unknown is characterized by a straightforward neighborly vote, where the "winner" class is the class of near neighbors. It is most commonly used for predictive decision-making. For instance,: Is a consumer going to default on a loan or not? Will the company make a profit? Should we extend into a certain sector of the market? Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Statistical Analysis

  • Machine Learning

  • Python Programming

  • K-Nearest Neighbors Algorithm (K-NN)

  • Classification Algorithms

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understanding the Basic Structure of a KNN model

  2. Computing a simple KNN by hand

  3. Looking at an example of a KNN in action in Python

  4. Implementing an example KNN Regression in Python

  5. Implementing an example KNN Classification in Python

