Source control management for test automation with Git

In this Guided Project, you will:

Executing GIT commands via Eclipse plugin and CLI

Clone, Fetch and Pull code from remote repository

Commit, merge and push code to the remote repository

Every development team or automation team needs a good way to collaborate and manage changes and to version code in their codebase. That’s why they use source control or version control. Source control refers to tracking and managing changes to code. This ensures that developers are always working on the right version of the source code. Git is one of the most widely used open-source distributed source code management systems for tracking changes in source code during software development. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to 1. Execute GIT commands via Eclipse plugin and CLI 2. Clone, Fetch and Pull code from remote repository 3. Commit, merge and push code to the remote repository

  • SCM

  • Test Automation

  • source control management

  • GIT

  1. Understanding source code management tools and Git

  2. Implementing GIT through Eclipse in-built plugin and Pushing the code to the remote repository

  3. Clone, Pull, Fetch code from the remote repository via Eclipse Plugin

  4. Understanding basic Git commands through GIT command line

  5. Git - Push and Pull the code from remote repository

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

