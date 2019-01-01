Start-up Pitch using Canva

Learn how to create a Start-up pitch outline

Learn how to use Canva

Learn how to create a start-up pitch deck

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will how to create an outline for a Start-up pitch deck. Afterwrds, you will learn how to use Canva as a graphic design program and the created outline to create a start-up pitch deck Note: This course works best for learners who are based in anywhere in the world.

  • Data Visualization (DataViz)

  • Presentation

  • Entrepreneurship

  • Graphic Design

  1. By the end of "Project Overview and Outline Creation" task , you will be able to identify the different parts of business pitch

  2. By the end of "Introduction to Canva" task, you will be able to use Canva and apply its features

  3. By the end of "Problem and Solution Slides" task, you will be able to  create problem and solution slides

  4. By the end of "Market Size and Competitive Edge Slides" task, you will be able to create the market size and your “competitive edge”  slides

  5. By the end of "Financials and Team Slides" task, you will be able to create the team and the financials slides

