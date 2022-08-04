تصميم عروض تقديمية للمبيعات من خلال موقع Canva
هتتعرّف على أولى خطواتك لموقع كانفا ومميزاته اللانهائية في عالم التصميم بمختلف أشكاله، وهنطبّق كلامنا على العروض التقديمية المستخدمة في المبيعات.
المشروع ده بيستهدف الناس إللي بتشتغل في الجوانب التسويقية المختلفة، إللي بنقول عليهم في منتصف الحياة المهنية، يعني مش المبتدئين في المجال ولكن إللي عندهم سنتين خبرة فأكثر، سواء في إدارة التسويق الإلكتروني أو إدارة المبيعات وتطوير الأعمال أو العلاقات العامة أو إدارة التمويل. أي حد بيحتاج يعرض شغل شركته ومنتجاتها وخدماتها قصاد عملاء أو مستثمرين أو شركاء أو رعاة أو مسؤولين حكوميين. تمكُنك من استخدام موقع Canva هيِغنيك عن الاحتياج لمصممين في شغلك، مش هتحتاج تطلب تعديلات وتصميمات من إدارة تانية غير إدارتك أو تطلب جمايل من أصحابك المصممين، هتقدر تعمل التصميمات إللي أنت محتاجها بسهولة وبسرعة، ودي في حد ذاتها ميزة كبيرة جداً لإنك أكتر واحد هتكون فاهم انت عايز إيه بالظبط في التصميم وبالتالي هتعمله بطريقة مناسبة لشغلك و تحقق لك نتائج أفضل.
Design
Sales Presentation
Canva
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
إنشاء حساب على موقع كانفا والبحث عن قالب جاهز للتعديل
استخدام البحث المتقدم وتحميل العناصر البصرية
تعديل القالب وبناء العرض التقديمي المطلوب خطوة بخطوة
مهمة تدريبية اختيارية: تصميم عرض تقديمي لعميلٍ آخر
إنهاء العمل على العرض التقديمي وإضافة جميع الصور والفيديوهات المطلوبة
إضافة الحركة إلى العناصر البصرية، وحِفظ العرض التقديمي
مهمة مُجمّعة اختيارية: تصميم عرض تقديمي لمنتجات حماية الأطفال
