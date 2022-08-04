Bilingual business and management trainer with a diversified background in project and product management, business operations, IT, software development and management, marketing and commercialization, innovation programs design, coaching and facilitation. I'm a PMP® holder with an agile and entrepreneurial mindset, and a bachelor’s degree in nano-technology engineering. Managed end-to-end mega projects spanning the EMEA region, from responding to RFPs to delivery, with diverse teams and various setups. Founded a social enterprise in education and made a high impact on a regional scale. Back to training; I have been in the training field since 2015, trained +13,000 trainees from different age groups, in +4,000 online/offline training hours. I have 25 online recorded courses, and a published book.