Improving Math Engagement with Prodigy
Utilise Prodigy to create math games for students
Increase student engagement and even improve their math skills
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have discovered an excellent math website that has been proven to increase student engagement and even improve their math skills. Prodigy is a free math website where students enjoy learning math as they explore and work through a fantasy world complete with epic questions and in-game rewards. While students are enjoying the game, teachers are gathering valuable data that shows what math skills their students already have and where they need to improve. As a teacher, you can assign specific questions and content to your students so that the skills they practice while playing the game are aligned to the skills you are focusing on in class. Watch student engagement and skill increase in leaps and bounds as you use Prodigy in your classroom or at home. *You will need a free Prodigy account for this project.
educational games
elementary teaching
Online Learning
Math
engaging students
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Prodigy and add students to your class.
Understand how to use the Prodigy dashboard and invite parents to view student progress.
Use the student dashboard.
Assign assessments to check student understanding.
Use Prodigy Reports to adjust instruction according to assessment data.
