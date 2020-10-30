Building Students Math Skills with iKnowit
15 ratings
Become confident with how to assign activities and use data on iKnow it.
Use iKnow it to engage students in mathematics.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be fully prepared to use iKnowit with your students to improve their math skills. IKnowit is an interactive math practice site for students in Kindergarten through Grade 5. Through iKnowit, teachers can assign students math activities that are at their ability level. Students then engage in practice that is encouraging and aligned with program goals, while teachers are provided with valuable data on how students are progressing towards curriculum goals. Throughout this project, we will navigate through the various features of iKnowit as we work together to ensure that your account is ready to use with your class. *You will need a free iKnowit account for this project.
elementary teaching
educational tools
Teaching tools
online tools
engaging students
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of iKnowit
Create a class and add students
Create assignments
Use iKnowit as a student
Track student progress using iKnowit
