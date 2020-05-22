Unity for Absolute Beginners - Getting Started
Install Unity and Unity Hub.
Browse, purchase, download and import third-party assets.
Learn the basics of how to navigate the Unity Editor.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll take your first steps with the Unity Editor! Unity is used for game-development, of course, but also in industries like Architecture, Film and Television, Automotive engineering and more. In this guided project, you'll learn how to create a Unity ID, download and install Unity Hub, install the Unity Editor and experiment with a Lego microgame. You'll also browse the Unity Asset Store to select some free assets, download and import them into a new project and take the first steps in creating your first project from scratch. This guided project will introduce you to the following concepts: - Unity Editor - Unity Hub - Unity Asset Store
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download Unity Hub
Register Unity ID
Launch Unity
Create an empty project
Install Assets
Install a working character
