Use Docker at AWS with the Command Line
Docker management in the Cloud is a valuable skill to have if you want to be a Docker administrator, a Docker user, or just want to learn more about Docker in the Cloud. Many businesses have already moved their IT assets to the Cloud and many more are in the process. At the end of this project, you will know how to launch an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Linux server and then install and manage Docker on it remotely using a command line tool.
Cloud Computing
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Docker
ssh
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Launch a Linux server at AWS
Connect to the AWS server and install Docker
Verify Docker is installed and set up permissions
Practice: Launch an AWS Linux server and install Docker
Manage Docker images in the Cloud remotely
Manage Docker containers in the Cloud remotely
Practice: Cumulative Challenge
