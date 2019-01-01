Using Advanced Formulas and Functions in Excel
Create and apply several advanced excel functions to real world examples.
Write and apply logic functions, text functions and lookup and reference type queries.
In this project, you will learn the advanced formulas and functions in Excel to perform analysis on several different topics. First, we will review basic formulas and functions and take a tour through the many choices in the Excel Formulas tab. Then we will explore the advanced financial formulas and functions followed by logic and text. Last, we will learn many ways to perform lookup and reference type queries. Throughout the project, you will work through some examples that will show you how to apply the formulas and functions you have learned.
Understand and Navigate Advanced Formulas and Functions
Use Time Value of Money Functions in Excel
Use Lookup and Reference Functions in Excel
Use Text Functions in Excel
Use Logic Functions in Excel
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Review Basic Formulas and Functions and explore Formula Tab
Use advanced Financial Functions to calculate time value of money metrics.
Write and use Logic functions.
Write and use formulas and functions in Excel to perform text functions
Write and use formulas and functions in Excel to perform lookup and reference functions
