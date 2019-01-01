Utilisez les fonctionnalités cachées de Canva
Avec ce projet, vous allez pouvoir utiliser certaines fonctionnalités surprenantes de Canva
Vous allez pouvoir créer du contenu graphique en utilisant plusieurs outils cachés de Canva
A la fin de ce projet, vous serez capable de découvrir les fonctionnalités cachées de Canva lors de la création de vos designs graphiques. Vous allez pouvoir utiliser ces fonctionnalités cachées de Canva gratuitement grâce à la période d’essai. Canva est une plateforme multi-fonctionnelle qui va vous faciliter la création de designs graphiques. Avec ce projet, vous allez pouvoir utiliser certaines fonctionnalités surprenantes qui vont doper votre productivité et créativité. Ce projet est destiné aux intermédiaires, aux personnes ayant déjà un compte sur Canva et plus précisément un compte Pro ou un compte Pro en version d'essai gratuite.
Digital Marketing
Content Creation
Content Marketing
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Utilisez les palettes de couleurs de Canva
Redimensionnez automatiquement vos créations avec Canva
Enlevez un arrière-plan avec Canva
Bloquez et débloquez des éléments graphiques avec Canva
Créez un texte courbé sur Canva
