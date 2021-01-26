Utilize CareerBuilder to Find Employment
Create a Careerbuilder.com account
Find and apply for jobs
Target your resume
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a Careerbuilder.com account
Find and apply for jobs
Target your resume
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long project-based course you will learn how to use the CareerBuilder website to find employment. CareerBuilder is a wonderful source for finding employment, tracking job applications, and learning about the employment process. It is free for job seekers and easy to use. This project is most suitable for learners with limited to no job searching experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
No background required.
Using the learning platform
Setting notification preferences
Applying for jobs
Resume writing
Creating a CareerBuilder account
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Careerbuilder.com account
Find and apply for jobs
Create notification settings
Use the learning platform
Target your resume
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.