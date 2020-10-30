Creating a Virtual Bookstore using Java Basics
Identify different data types in java and use them
Use java conditional statements properly
Understand and code java iteration loops ( while & for loops )
Write your own java basic code
In this 1-hour 30-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to (identify different data types in java, conditional statements , scanner input & iteration loops). Through the virtual book store project you can choose the book you want from the preferred genre and the best price range that suits you. By first an interactive menu appear to the user to enter his preferred genre of the book( crime, drama), then another menu appear when he enters his genre preference, to choose his price range ( cheap , expensive ). Then another menu appear showing him the option that he can buy per his choice of genre and price range. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Computer Programming
Algorithms
Java
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intro to java environment
Data types and java methods
java conditional statements
Java iterations loops
Integration of the whole project
