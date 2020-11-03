Visual Communication through zines using Scribus & Issuu.com
Use Scribus to produce a short digital zine
Use Issuu.com to publish editorial material
Get to know Zines as a form of Visual Communication
Use Scribus to produce a short digital zine
Use Issuu.com to publish editorial material
Get to know Zines as a form of Visual Communication
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Scribus to create a short digital zine. Scribus v 1.4.8 is a desktop publishing software which is currently providing a valid Open Source alternative to the mainstream desktop publishing software, such as Indesign. It is a valuable option for those who want to broaden their software knowledge and train their skillset in terms of editorial production practising with this free tool available to be downloaded to any desktop. Digital zines are the current evolution of traditional zines, both recognised as powerful tools of Visual Communication. Originally born as a form of self-expression, zines are characterised by small-circulation and self-publishing, peculiarities that give traditional zines a distinctive “Lo-Fi” aesthetic. Their contents can be original or appropriated texts and images. Zines aim to divulge art, cultural or social issues, abstract concepts or in the case of “fanzines” to talk about specific phenomena of which the authors are enthusiasts. Having a wider circulation due to the fact that they can be printed or shared online, Digital zines nowadays keep the purposes of traditional ones plus they are largely used as digital portfolios for practitioners or companies, event and product catalogues, instructional or educational manuals, marketing and editorial material. As a starting point to explore the potentialities of digital zines, the learners can become familiar with this form of Visual Communication, in order to reach a broader public to whom they share their contents.
Graphics Software
Color Theory
Visual Communication
Graphic Design
Desktop Publishing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intro-What is a zine and what is it used for? Scribus and Issuu.com
How to set up a new document in Scribus
Choose and create a layout for your digital zine
Choose and create a colour palette
Choose and set up fonts
Arrange your visual contents
Log in and publishing on issuu.com
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.