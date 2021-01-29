Visualization of UK accidents using Plotly Express
Learn to download dataset directly from Kaggle
Learn to download dataset directly from Kaggle
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn to Visualize the data of UK accidents using Plotly Express. This project gives detailed insights into United Kingdom (UK) long-term road accident trends between 2005 - 2014. We are going to visualize: 1. What is the rate of road accidents (i.e. the number of casualties) in the UK between 2005 - 2014? 2. What is the rate of road accidents based on weekdays? 3. How is the distribution of accident severity in the UK, from 2005 - 2014? 5. Which speed limit is closely associated with road accidents in the UK, from 2005 - 2014? 6. Which road type has the highest rate of road accidents between 2005 - 2014? By the end of this project, you will learn to set up Google Colab. You'll be able to download the UK accidents dataset directly from the Kaggle Platform on the Colab using Kaggle API. You'll visualize potential casualties due to road accidents, distribution of accident severity that may be either a serious accident, fatal accident, or a slight accident type. You will also visualize how speed limit is associated with the road accidents and see which road type has the highest rate of road accidents. You must have a basic knowledge of Python Programming Language. You'll need a free Gmail account to complete this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
analysis
visualization
Python Programming
plotly express
EDA
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction & Import Libraries
Download Dataset directly from Kaggle using Kaggle API
Load the data on Pandas Dataframe
Visualization of the rate of road accidents in UK between 2005-2014
Visualization of the rate of accidents in UK based on Weekdays
Visualization of the rate of road accidents based on accident severity distribution
Visualization of which speed limit is closely associated with road accidents
Visualization of which road type has the highest rate of road accidents between 2005-2014
