Waits in Selenium Test Automation Tool
Synchronizing application under test and test automation scripts
Implementing Page Load Timeout and Implicit wait
Implementing conditional wait – Explicit wait and Fluent wait
One of the biggest challenges QAs and Developers face in test automation is synchronizing application under test and test automation code. Selenium provides multiple wait methods (like Implicit and Explicit waits) to synchronize the application under test and test automation code. In this two hours guided project, through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts using Page load timeout, usage of implicit, explicit and Fluent waits.
Selenium
Test Automation
functional tests
TestNG
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding challenges faced in synchronizing application under test and automation scripts and implementing Page Load Timeout
Implementing Implicit wait
Implementing Explicit wait
More on Explicit wait
Implementing Fluent wait
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TPDec 27, 2021
Well explained but the course needs updating. WebDriver version is not compatible with Chrome version in the workspace, I had to download a corresponding driver version in order to test my code.
