Website Styling
16 ratings
Gain an understanding of what CSS is.
Learn the CSS syntax breakdown then practice how to use it on their stylesheet.
Learn what CSS selectors is and how to call each selector when using your stylesheet.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to gain an understanding of CSS by setting up an HTML doc and examining the styling in it. Learn the CSS syntax breakdown then practice how to use it on their stylesheet. Learn what CSS selectors are and how to call each selector when using your stylesheet. Will be introduced to the three different forms of CSS; internal, external, and inline. Will be introduced and utilize three aspects of CSS; Borders, Backgrounds, Margins. Will be introduced and utilize three aspects of CSS; Color, Text, Fonts. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
VSCode
front end
Github
Web Design
Html And Css
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction.
Introduction to CSS.
CSS Syntex.
CSS selcetors.
Different types of CSS (inline, external, internal)
CSS borders, backgrounds, margins
CSS colors, text, and fonts
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by VVJul 19, 2021
Thelina has a great grasp of the CSS fundamentals, its very basic but good course to get you started if you are a beginner. Git is an added plus!
by BRDec 2, 2020
Nice and quick, but I didn't like the use of the dual screen, teacher's video and virtual desktop
