Working with AWS S3 Buckets using Python & boto3
Create an AWS S3 Bucket, Upload & Download objects programmatically.
Learn Multi-part File Transfer & Generate Pre-signed URLS.
Set up Bucket Policies & CORS configuration for an AWS S3 bucket.
In this project, we will look at how to work with the AWS S3, which is Amazon’s File Storage System, programmatically using AWS’s SDK in Python, boto3. We will first look at how to create and modify AWS S3 Buckets using boto3. We will then look at how to create an S3 Bucket, how to download and upload different types of files to S3. We will then look at how to use Multi-part Transfer to upload large files. We will then move on to how to create Pre-signed URLS to provide temporary Access to users. We will then learn how to configure bucket policies. And finally look at how to setup CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) which enables client web applications to access our S3 bucket. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
simple storage service
Cloud Storage
aws s3
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
python boto3
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction , Getting Credentials for Programmatic Access & Creating an AWS S3 Bucket Using Boto3 Python
Listing Buckets & Uploading Files to an AWS S3 Bucket
Downloading Files from an AWS S3 Bucket
Multi-Part File Transfer & Pre-Signed URLs
Configuring Bucket Policies
Setting up Buckets CORS Configuration
