Working with Datasets
By the end of this project, you will use Python to wrangle two datasets to visualize the relationships among the data. Datasets are collections of data that may exist in a database, a csv file, or an ordinary file. Python is a popular language to use work with dataset data. It has tools to read data in various formats, and libraries to visualize the datasets.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify datasets using a search engine.
Organize the dataset data using LibreOffice and prepare python file.
Use Python Pandas to create the dataset dataframe and clean it.
Visualize the dataset using Seaborn.
Calculate the dataset fields using Pandas and visualize it.
