Growing Great Writers with Writable
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be an expert at using Writable to run a more effective writing program. With its library of assessments, writing prompts, and countless opportunities for practice and feedback, Writable is sure to help your students flourish as proficient writers. Throughout the project, we will work together to ensure that you can confidently use Writable with your students right away. *You will need a free Google or Microsoft account for this project.
Background in education is beneficial, though not essential.
online tools
effective writing for students
Teaching tools
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get started with Writable.
Create your class.
Use and create assignments.
Use Writable as a student.
Use reports.
