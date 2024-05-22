The Gemini for Google Cloud learning path provides examples of how Gemini can help make engineers of all types more efficient in their daily activities. Gemini provides a natural language chat interface which you can quickly chat with to get answers to cloud questions, or receive guidance on best practices. Whether you're writing apps, calling APIs, or querying data, Gemini can help complete your code while you write, or generate code blocks based on comments. This learning path provides guidance for multiple roles, including developers, data analysts, cloud engineers, architects, and security engineers.
Applied Learning Project
This specialization features automatically graded quizzes composed of multiple choice questions. It also heavily features hands-on labs delivered via the Qwiklabs platform. These labs give learners first hand experience with real Google Cloud features and systems.