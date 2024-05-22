Google Cloud
Gemini for Google Cloud Learning Path Specialization
Gemini for Google Cloud Learning Path Specialization

Learn to use Gemini for Google Cloud

Taught in English

Google Cloud Training

Instructor: Google Cloud Training

Specialization - 7 course series

Intermediate level
1 month at 10 hours a week
Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Intermediate level
1 month at 10 hours a week
Gemini for Application Developers
Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Enable Gemini for use with Cloud Code.

  • Use Gemini assistance to develop applications.

Gemini for Cloud Architects
Course 2

What you'll learn

  • Prompt Gemini to provide commands that you can use to deploy a basic app to a GKE cluster.

  • Create, explore, and modify a GKE cluster by using Gemini to explain and generate shell commands.

Gemini for Data Scientists and Analysts
Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Use Gemini and BigQuery to analyze data and predict product sales.

  • Identify and categorize new customers using BigQuery and Gemini.

  • Use Gemini, Vertex AI and BigQuery to generate useful next steps for a marketing campaign.

Gemini for Network Engineers
Course 4

What you'll learn

  • Enable Gemini.

  • Use Gemini to get information needed to plan, implement, and maintain a Google Cloud VPC network.

Gemini for Security Engineers
Course 5

What you'll learn

  • Enable Gemini.

  • Identify and remediate security misconfigurations with Gemini.

Gemini for DevOps Engineers
Course 6

What you'll learn

  • Use Gemini to find and explain log entries.

  • Plan and implement a build system with assistance from Gemini.

Gemini for end-to-end SDLC
Course 7

What you'll learn

  • Enable Gemini for application development and management.

  • Use Gemini in the software development lifecycle.

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
Google Cloud

