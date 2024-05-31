This ITIL V4 Specialization provides an in-depth understanding of IT Service Management best practices, aligning IT services with business needs. Through a series of expertly designed courses, you will learn the principles and practices of ITIL V4, including the Service Value System (SVS) and the Four Dimensions model. The curriculum covers key concepts such as service strategy, service design, service transition, service operation, and continual service improvement. By completing this specialization, you'll be equipped to enhance IT service delivery, improve efficiency, and drive business success. Partnered with leading industry experts, this program ensures you gain practical, real-world insights and skills that are highly valued in the IT industry.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in hands-on projects that simulate real-world IT service management scenarios, applying ITIL V4 principles to design and improve service processes. These projects will enable learners to tackle authentic challenges, enhancing their problem-solving skills and preparing them for practical application in the IT industry.