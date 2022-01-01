About this Specialization

Grâce à des conférences enregistrées, des démonstrations et des ateliers pratiques, les participants explorent et déploient les composants d'une solution Google Cloud sécurisée, y compris Cloud Identity, le gestionnaire de ressources GCP, Cloud IAM, les pare-feu Google Virtual Private Cloud, Google Cloud Load balancing, Cloud CDN. , les technologies de contrôle d'accès Cloud Storage, Security Command Center, Stackdriver, les clés de sécurité, les clés de chiffrement fournies par le client, l'API Google Data Loss Prevention et Cloud Armor. Les participants apprennent comment atténuer les attaques à de nombreux points d'une infrastructure basée sur Google Cloud, y compris les attaques par déni de service distribué, les attaques par hameçonnage et les menaces impliquant la classification et l'utilisation du contenu. >>> En vous inscrivant à cette spécialisation, vous acceptez les conditions d'utilisation de Qwiklabs telles qu'elles sont décrites dans la FAQ et disponibles à : https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure en Français

Managing Security in Google Cloud en Français

Security Best Practices in Google Cloud en Français

Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud en Français

Google Cloud

