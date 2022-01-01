- File System Permissions
Security in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Lancez votre carrière dans la Cloud Security. Cette spécialisation à votre rythme offre une étude approfondie des contrôles de sécurité, des bonnes pratiques et des techniques sur Google Cloud.
What you will learn
Comprendre la sécurité selon Google
Gérer des identités administratives à l’aide de Cloud Identity
Implémenter des contrôles du trafic IP à l’aide des pare-feu VPC et de Google Cloud Armor
Appliquer les techniques et les bonnes pratiques pour sécuriser Compute Engine
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Cette spécialisation comprend des ateliers pratiques utilisant notre plate-forme Qwiklabs. Ces composants pratiques vous permettront d'appliquer les compétences acquises lors des conférences vidéo. Les projets intégreront des sujets tels que les produits Google Cloud, qui sont utilisés et configurés dans Qwiklabs. Vous pouvez vous attendre à acquérir une expérience pratique avec de nombreux concepts expliqués tout au long des modules.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure en Français
Ce cours présente des concepts et des termes à connaître pour exploiter Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Vous y découvrirez et y comparerez de nombreux services informatiques et services de stockage disponibles sur Google Cloud Platform, tels que Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL et BigQuery. Vous y découvrirez aussi d'importants outils de gestion des ressources et des règles, comme la hiérarchie de Google Cloud Resource Manager et Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Des ateliers pratiques vous permettront d'acquérir les compétences fondamentales dont vous aurez besoin pour exploiter GCP.
Managing Security in Google Cloud en Français
Ce cours d’auto-formation permet aux participants d’étudier une vaste gamme de techniques et de contrôles de sécurité sur Google Cloud. Grâce à des conférences enregistrées, des démonstrations et des ateliers pratiques, les participants découvrent et déploient les composants d’une solution Google Cloud sécurisée, comprenant Cloud Identity, Resource Manager, Cloud IAM, les pare-feu de cloud privé virtuel, Cloud Load Balancing, l’appairage cloud, Cloud Interconnect, et VPC Service Controls.
Security Best Practices in Google Cloud en Français
Ce cours en auto-formation offre aux participants un aperçu détaillé des contrôles et des techniques de sécurité sur Google Cloud. Au fil de conférences enregistrées, de démonstrations et de travaux pratiques, les participants découvrent et déploient les composants d'une solution Google Cloud sécurisée, y compris les technologies de contrôle d'accès de Cloud Storage, les clés de sécurité, les clés de chiffrement fournies par le client, les contrôles d'accès par API, la définition des champs d'application, les VM protégées, le chiffrement et les URL signées. Il couvre également la sécurisation des environnements Kubernetes.
Mitigating Security Vulnerabilities on Google Cloud en Français
In this self-paced training course, participants learn mitigations for attacks at many points in a Google Cloud-based infrastructure, including Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks, phishing attacks, and threats involving content classification and use. They also learn about the Security Command Center, cloud logging and audit logging, and using Forseti to view overall compliance with your organization's security policies.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
