本专项课程，由4门课程有机地组成一体，层层进阶，连贯性极强，每一课程的最后一个章节为下一门新课程的开启做铺垫，最终形成游戏行业产、学、研联动的良性循环，为学习者打开解行业的全景视角。主讲教师将传授给学习者游戏行业从业者所必备的基础知识，理论与实践相结合，剖析经典案例，结合作业与毕业设计，最终协助学习者创作出属于自己的作品，完成游戏项目推广。为学习者自主创业、提升专业技能、独立承接游戏项目研发打下良好的基础。每年会开放3次毕业项目，该专项课程属于初级课程，面向英语和华语为主的学员开放。适合游戏软件工程师、自学游戏程序员，游戏产业的从业人员以及业余爱好者学习。
游戏产业概论

游戏策划与设计

基于Unity引擎的游戏开发基础

基于Unity引擎的游戏开发进阶

Fudan University

上海戏剧学院

