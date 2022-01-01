No prior experience required.
网络游戏设计与开发 Specialization
游戏设计、游戏开发、游戏创业、游戏项目投融资、手机游戏、. 独立进行手机游戏项目设计；独立完成初级游戏项目引擎开发；独立进行手机游戏项目营销
Offered By
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
游戏产业概论
本课程为“初级课程”，为了适应初学者需求，章节安排分为三个板块。1-5章为初学者进行了知识普及和铺垫，6-7章为学员了解行业做进一步介绍，8-9章带领学员深入中国游戏行业了解产业发展和产品运营，层层进阶、循序渐进。而课程二《游戏策划与设计》整体知识难度将有升级，重视实操，请学员做好准备。
游戏策划与设计
此课程从游戏定位到内容创造、从研发实训到运营方法、从项目流程到团队创建，对游戏策划领域进行了全面系统的介绍，为学习者跨入游戏设计之门打下扎实基础。
基于Unity引擎的游戏开发基础
随着互联网和智能手机的快速发展，《Angry Birds》（愤怒的小鸟）、《Temple Run》（神庙逃亡）等手游作品取得巨大成功，让独立开发者赚得第一桶金。移动平台的3D网络游戏开发成为趋势，优秀作品雨后春笋般涌现，Supercell Oy公司开发的《Clash of Clans》（部落冲突）与Blizzard Entertainment公司开发的《Hearth Stone》（炉石传说）风靡全球。网易、腾讯、巨人、恺英网络等业界著名公司也将游戏业务重心转向移动平台，市场涌现出莉莉丝、银汉科技等一大批新锐手游公司。
基于Unity引擎的游戏开发进阶
诸如《Clash Royale》（部落冲突：皇室战争）、《Cross Fire》（穿越火线）之类的手机网络游戏在玩家中非常流行。 本门课程《Unity游戏编程进阶》是专项课程游戏编程的第二门课，通过《Unity游戏编程基础》课程，学习者已经具备开发移动平台3D单机游戏的基本能力，然而与次世代画面的网络手游开发仍存在很大差距。《Unity游戏编程进阶》课程重点讲解手机网络游戏的开发，提升游戏的可玩性和游戏的画面效果，优化游戏的性能。
Offered by
Fudan University
Founded in 1905, Fudan University is one of China’s leading research universities playing a vital role in the cultural, social and economic development of the country. It is growing into a globally influential university that attracts 35,000 students from across China and 150 countries around the world. The university offers a unique educational experience focused on broad-based, multidisciplinary learning as well as depth of study.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.