S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a prominent business school in India, and has consistently upheld its commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth since its inception in 1981. The institution’s fundamental philosophy centres on the pursuit of influencing practice and promoting value-based growth, which benefits society as a whole. As a member of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, SPJIMR recognizes the far-reaching implications of its decisions on society, particularly the underserved section SPJIMR’s holistic approach to management education has earned it a prominent position among the top-tier B-schools in India. It holds its position among AACSB-accredited B-schools, which is awarded to less than 5% of the world’s business schools. SPJIMR is ranked 2 in India and 44 in the world by the FT Global - Masters in Management Rankings 2022. It is also ranked 29 in Asia by the QS Global MBA Ranking 2023.