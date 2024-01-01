For over 65 years, UMass Global has been changing the lives of adult learners through education. We understand how hard it is to juggle your education, work, and family life. That's why we offer student-centric support from enrollment to graduation and beyond to make earning a degree possible.
The UMass Global Bachelor of Arts in Psychology is your entry into the workings of the human mind. Benefit from curriculum emphasizing psychological theory, critical thinking, research methodology, psychology processes, and the application of psychological principles to diverse areas of human behavior.