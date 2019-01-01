University of Arizona Logo

The University of Arizona is the state’s land-grant university and a member of the Association of American Universities—made up of just 62 universities in the country. As one of the world’s premier public research universities, the university conducts more than $625 million of research annually. Home to two allopathic medical schools in Tucson and Phoenix, the UA Tech Park, and a member of the Arizona Space Grant Consortium, the university creates an $8.3 billion economic impact for Arizona. U.S. News and World Report placed 14 University of Arizona graduate programs among the top 20 in the nation and it is one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright Scholars. With its strategic academic and business plan, “Never Settle,” as its guide, the university is producing graduates who are global citizens, engaged leaders, and fulfilled individuals.

Chris Impey

Chris Impey

Distinguished Professor
Astronomy
David Soren

David Soren

Regents Professor of Classics and Anthropology
Classics and Anthropology
Kevin E. Bonine, PhD

Kevin E. Bonine, PhD

Director of Education and Outreach
Biosphere 2
Ron Garan

Ron Garan

Adjunct Professor
Science
