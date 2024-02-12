Bard vs. ChatGPT: Differences, Similarities, and Which to Use

In this article, we’ll explore those differences and similarities, and offer some guidance for choosing whether Bard or ChatGPT will better suit your needs.
Both Bard and ChatGPT are artificial intelligence (AI) text generators that enable users to input requests, or prompts, using natural language and will return answers in a way that mimics human conversation. As far as generative AI (GenAI) tools go, the two options have similar capabilities, but as they are produced by different companies, you’ll notice slight differences when comparing them side-by-side.
|Bard
|ChatGPT
|Creator
|OpenAI
|Language model
|Pathways Language Model (PaLM 2)
|Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT)
|Data sources
|Google’s Infiniset, comprised of web pages (including the Common Crawl dataset and sites like Wikipedia), scientific papers, mathematical equations, and human and programming languages
|Information publicly available on the internet (including the Common Crawl dataset and sites like Wikipedia), licensed information from third-parties, human-provided information
|Price
|Free
|Free basic version or ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month
The biggest difference between Bard and ChatGPT is the company that created them: Bard is Google’s GenAI creation, while OpenAI created ChatGPT. All other differences between the tools descend from there, in alignment with each company’s priorities, preferences, or goals.
Here’s a broad overview comparing the two products:
Google and OpenAI’s approaches to their GenAI tools led to some subtle differences between their two similar products. Let’s take a closer look at some of those differences.
Both Bard and ChatGPT are large language models (LLMs), which is a branch of AI that uses massive amounts of data to receive inputs and produce outputs. With LLMs, the way the machine interprets the input and the output it produces depends on the data that it’s trained on.
Bard and ChatGPT are trained on slightly different data sources.
Bard is trained on Infiniset, Google’s proprietary dataset. Some aspects of this dataset are secret, but we do know that it includes the Common Crawl dataset (a free, open repository of web crawled data collected across the internet), Wikipedia, scientific papers, mathematical equations, and human and programming languages.
ChatGPT is trained on information publicly available on the internet (including the Common Crawl dataset and sites like Wikipedia), licensed information from third-parties, human-provided information. The free version of ChatGPT is trained on internet information dating 2021 and earlier, while the paid version has more recent data. OpenAI is similarly somewhat secretive about the licensed and human-provided information they used to train ChatGPT.
Perhaps the most immediately noticeable difference between Bard and ChatGPT is the user experience. Both interfaces are straightforward with their chatbot formatting—with clear spaces for entering text and a large space for the conversation. They also both offer a chat history, so you can refer back to previous “conversations.”
Beyond that, Bard offers several user features that ChatGPT doesn’t currently offer, including:
Bard has more prompt input options. In addition to typing your prompt, Bard also lets you use your microphone for a speech-to-text feature and has an option to upload an image to your prompt.
Bard produces three drafts in response to your prompt. Both Bard and ChatGPT offer the option to regenerate responses.
Bard will read your response out loud. A text-to-speech audio feature will read your AI-generated response back to you.
Bard allows you to ‘Modify this response.’ You can request a shorter, longer, simpler, more casual, or more professional version of your response by selecting the option at the end of your answer. You can also click the ‘Double-check response’ button to have Bard verify the information it provided using Google search.
Bard can export responses to a Google Doc or Gmail. Both ChatGPT and Bard allow you to copy your prompt responses, but Bard will connect directly with the rest of your Google account to export responses directly into a Google Doc or email draft. With ChatGPT Plus, you can use plugins for integrations.
Bard allows you to edit your prompts. If you’d like to rephrase your prompt, Bard allows you to edit the field that you’ve already submitted. ChatGPT doesn’t allow you to edit your prompts. Still, you can rephrase your prompt or ask follow-up questions on both.
Bard can tell you its sources. If you prompt Bard to provide you with sources, it can refer you to various pieces of data that it used in creating its response. ChatGPT, meanwhile, is unable to offer specific sourcing information.
Bard can search the internet. The free version of ChatGPT is unable to search the internet for real-time data, but Bard can. (ChatGPT Plus does have internet search capabilities.) For example, in a prompt seeking the best tacos in Austin, Texas, ChatGPT returns results based on historical data and popular opinion, while Bard returns results based on user ratings along with a Google Maps image showing the locations of the highly rated establishments.
In general, Bard is said to be better for research, while ChatGPT is said to be better for text generation.
Although Bard has more user features available for free, choosing which is better depends on your needs. Users like that Bard can form responses based on real-time information and can cite sources, while they tend to prefer ChatGPT for text generation, like articles and emails.
However, it’s important to remember that both Bard and ChatGPT are powered by rapidly developing technologies, and both Google and OpenAI release updates to their AI tools with some regularity. It may be easiest to try both tools in order to decide which one you prefer for your typical use cases.
