Guide to DevSecOps: What, How, Who

Learn about building skills through DevSecOps certifications, and discover DevSecOps career paths and DevSecOps jobs in this guide.
DevSecOps approaches integrate security into the operational and development processes. This new way of thinking about security is a natural response to the increasing cybersecurity threats emerging in the corporate landscape. ISO27001, the international standard for information security, recently updated its standards and controls to reflect this new landscape and the need to be more conscious of cybersecurity. The DevSecOps industry was estimated to be worth $2.79 billion in 2020, and the prediction is that the niche will see a growth rate of 24.1 percent between 2021 to 2028 [1].
A DevSecOps career can offer you the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies, learn valuable workplace skills, and help organizations streamline and enhance their development processes. With different routes into this career, you’ll find various DevSecOps certifications available that can provide your resume with a boost to help you get onto a DevSecOps career path.
DevSecOps combines information security best practices with the ability to integrate and deploy software changes continuously. The combination of DevOps and Sec can improve software reliability, security, and quality. DevSecOps is an approach to development that grew out of DevOps. Rather than considering security in late development and post-development phases, DevSecOps makes security integral to development activities through the development lifecycle.
A DevSecOps professional is responsible for the security of the software development process, including automating scans, code verification, and developing security protocols. In this role, you’ll work with operations staff and developers to ensure that teams design security into the software from the start and that the software environment is secure and monitored continuously.
Experience is highly prized when employers are looking at DevSecOps job applicants. You’ll find different routes to working in this function. You can take various jobs to help you prepare for a DevSecOp role. The important thing is to get some valuable experience before moving into the pressure of a security-focused role.
For example, working as a software developer can help you build experience with coding and developing applications. This job can give you experience in the Dev side of the role. Working in operations or a security role will provide you with experience with the business tools, systems, and processes used to manage and secure software applications.
Should you opt to pursue a college degree, research which major would be most beneficial for your career goals. Depending on the roles you’re targeting, you might choose a degree that focuses on cybersecurity or a degree that is more software development-focused.
Attending conferences and workshops can demonstrate that you're keeping up with the latest security trends. Additionally, you can enhance your resume by taking courses and certifications. You'll want to make your resume as appealing as possible to potential employers.
One way to enhance your DevSecOps career prospects is to earn a certification in DevOps from a reputable institution. A certificate can help you demonstrate the specific skills and knowledge employers value.
Here are some certifications to consider.
DevSecOps Foundation
DevSecOps Practitioner
EXIN DevSecOps Manager
GIAC Cloud Security Automation (GCSA)
Certified DevSecOps Engineer (CDSOE)
Certified DevSecOps Professional (CDP)
DevSecOps Engineering (DSOE)
Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
Offensive Security Defense Analyst (OSDA)
You’ll also find many online courses that can help you learn the basics of DevOps. Many employers will look primarily at your experience and skill set rather than your degree. However, most DevSecOps professionals have a computer science or cybersecurity-related bachelor's degree.
You’ll find many types of jobs in which you can build a career in DevSecOps. For example, you could become a developer, a tester, an operations engineer, or a security analyst. Here are some roles advertised in DevSecOps environments and their average annual salaries.
DevSecOps engineer: $116,2351 [2]
DevSecOps software engineer: $124,195 [3]
Cloud security engineer: $102,939 [4]
Cloud and DevSecOps architect: $133,059 [5]
Senior DevSecOps engineer: $124,258 [6]
DevSecOps lead: $126,731 [7]
When you work in DevSecOps, you'll bring security to the heart of software development and deployment. You'll need an understanding of the organization’s development and operational side and will have programming and infrastructure knowledge to ensure that security becomes a vital part of the software lifecycle. To get a DevSecOps job, you'll need to demonstrate both technical and workplace competencies that map to your target role.
You must quickly adapt and learn new technologies in the ever-changing business and technology landscape. Having the capacity to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues fast is critical in this role. Here are some of the top DevSecOps skills you'll see in job advertisements.
Understanding of code development and scripting languages like Java, C++, XML, and JSON
Familiarity with automation tools like Puppet, Chef, and Ansible
Experience with cloud technologies for cloud DevSecOps
Working knowledge of security concepts and tools like firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems, and encryption
Configuration management expertise
Familiarity with basic Linux commands
A keen understanding of networking concepts
Cloud computing
Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD)
Coding skills in at least one common scripting language, such as Python or Ruby
Ability to use a text editor, such as Vim or Emacs
Familiarity with basic Linux commands
Ability to use a terminal emulator, such as PuTTY or iTerm2
It's also crucial that you have strong workplace skills. The following skills can help you be more successful in your DevSecOps career and help you positively impact your organization.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to manage and prioritize tasks
Knowledge of top-level cybersecurity subjects and issues
Ability to research threats and draw up logical conclusions through well-thought-out, unbiased processes
Ability to troubleshoot and solve problems
Ability to learn new technologies quickly
Ability to bring together data from diverse sources and articulate it into simple and concise information
With the ever-growing need for speed and agility, organizations are turning to DevSecOps to help deliver software with greater security and get it to the market faster. By automating security controls, integrating them into the software development process, and taking a more strategic approach to security, companies can mitigate the increasing risk posed by cyber threats.
More companies understand and seek the benefits of integrating security into their DevOps processes. The niche has an impressive predicted growth rate of 35 percent from 2021 to 2031, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [8].
If you're keen to step into cybersecurity, consider the Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization offered on Coursera by NYU. In this course, you'll learn cybersecurity fundamentals and explore identification and authentication in cybersecurity. You'll also discover more about how to build a career in different cybersecurity niches.
specialization
Cyber Security. An introduction to modern information and system protection technology and methods.
4.7
(2,599 ratings)
44,296 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cryptography, Cybersecurity, Risk Assessment, Cyber Defense, Cyber Attacks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS), Public-Key Cryptography
Grandview Research. “US DevSecOps market report overview, https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/development-security-operation-market-report.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a DevSecOps engineer make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-devsecops-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,21.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a DevSecOps software engineer make?,https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-devsecops-software-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,30.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a cloud security engineer make?,https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-cloud-security-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,26.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a cloud and DevSecOps architect make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-devsecops-architect-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,22.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a senior DevSecOps engineer make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-senior-devsecops-engineer-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,28.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
Glassdoor. “How much does a DevSecOps lead make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-devsecops-lead-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,17.htm.”Accessed February 14, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Information security analysts, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/computer-and-information-technology/information-security-analysts.htm.” Accessed February 14, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.