In this guide, find out how to add your resume to LinkedIn and how to optimize your resume to get noticed by recruiters.
You can upload your resume to your LinkedIn profile to share with your network, upload it to LinkedIn while applying for a job and save it to use with future applications, or create a specific LinkedIn post featuring your resume. There are many time-saving and networking benefits when you know how to add your resume to LinkedIn. Let’s explore your options for highlighting your resume on LinkedIn.
Once you've created your LinkedIn account, you can use it in various ways to enhance your professional career. Along with networking with others in your industry, you can upload your resume for recruiters to view and apply for jobs on LinkedIn.
The featured media section is where you can upload or add items to your main profile page. You can use it to showcase your work, such as articles you’ve written and presentations you’ve given. You’ll also find that it allows you to provide external links to portfolios, resumes, and other content. Uploading your resume to this section is simple:
Go to your LinkedIn profile page.
Next, click “Add section.”
Expand the section labeled “Featured.”
Click on “Media.”
Search your files for the resume you want to feature and upload it from your computer or device.
If you choose this method, remove any contact information from your resume, as it will be publicly available. Don’t worry about being reachable. If someone sees your resume and thinks you may be a good fit for a job, they can message you on LinkedIn.
LinkedIn posts millions of jobs on its site [1]. When you find a job you want to apply for, LinkedIn's Easy Apply option will come in handy. Note that if the job posting only has an “Apply” option, you'll visit an external site to fill out an application directly with the company. Here's how to add your resume to a job posted on LinkedIn when the Easy Apply option is available:
1. Pull up the job listing for which you’d like to apply.
2. If Easy Apply is an option that the job poster has allowed, you’ll click the blue button that says “Easy Apply.”
3. A window will pop up that asks for some information. Make sure you've filled this out correctly, then click "Next."
4. Use the "Upload Resume" button to find your resume file from your computer or device, upload it, and click next.
5. There will be a few additional prompt slides asking you for a bit more information.
6. The last prompt gives you a chance to review your application. Make sure all information is correct, then click "Submit Application."
Having your resume available is a good idea for employers and recruiters who come across your profile. A more proactive way to get it in front of more eyes is to make your resume a LinkedIn post that will appear in your connections' home page feeds. All you have to do is:
Click the “Start a Post” button at the top of your LinkedIn feed.
Click the icon that looks like a note.
Click “Choose File” and upload your resume.
Once those steps are complete, click “Done” at the bottom right of the window.
With this method, people can now download your resume directly from the post. Again, make sure you remove any contact information from your resume that you don't want to share publicly. Since this is a feed post, consider adding a few simple sentences about your career goals and aspirations.
You can also add all of the information on your resume to your LinkedIn profile page. This is one of the most common ways people use LinkedIn. Profiles are a great way to showcase work experience, educational background, and other skills that are typically on a resume.
Putting your resume information front and center allows your profile to show up in search results when hiring managers or recruiters are looking for new hires. It also gives you a place to send potential employers or clients to see credentials. Many job application systems on company sites will include a field for your LinkedIn profile URL.
How do you add your resume to your LinkedIn profile? It’s simple:
First, it will ask for a few sentences about you in the “About” section.
Next, add your complete job history under the “Experience” section.
After that, you’ll fill out the “Education,” “Volunteering,” “Skills,” and “Honors and Awards” sections. Add relevant experiences to each section.
There are many advantages of having a resume on LinkedIn. Uploading to Easy Apply simplifies the application process. Having your resume on LinkedIn also helps you gain exposure, letting recruiters and connections alike know you are job searching.
Once uploaded, LinkedIn also uses your resume to recommend jobs, help grow your network and personalize your feed. Here are a few other things to do to get the most out of LinkedIn:
1. Download the LinkedIn app. Treat it like any other social media app. Check it often, engage with others, follow potential employers to stay up to date on their happenings, and share articles that you think are interesting.
2. Have a current and professional profile picture. According to LinkedIn, users with profile pictures have 21 times more views and nine times more requests for connections than those without a picture[2]. When choosing a photo, keep in mind this is a professional platform.
3. Make connections that matter. Seek out the accounts of coworkers and professional contacts in your industry. Think of your LinkedIn connections as quality over quantity.
4. Contribute more content. Sharing content is an easy way to make sure you’re being seen. It’s also a way to showcase your knowledge and impress future employers.
LinkedIn is a networking platform with more than 800 million users [3]. It’s an excellent place to make connections and grow your network. There are several ways to make sure your profile stands out among the digital crowd. Here are a few:
Having good keywords in both your profile and resume plays a big part in you showing up in searches made by recruiters. Titles, location, and skills weigh heavy here—although location-based keywords may become wider in range as remote work continues to grow in popularity. For example, it may not matter that you live in San Francisco, so USA will suffice.
One good way to choose keywords is to look at job listings that fit what you’re looking for and use the keywords from those listings in your profile. Many of the keywords you see in postings will also be what recruiters use when searching for candidates. Be wary of fluff or buzz words that sound interesting but are not good keywords. Examples of these would be words like rockstar and guru.
Many candidates submit job applications online, where a person does not read the application. Among Fortune 500 companies, 99 percent use AI-based applicant tracking systems to sort out the best, most qualified candidates, according to Jobscan [4].
Thankfully, just as technology tracks applications, you can also use technology to optimize your resume and hopefully reach the hands (or inbox) of an actual human.
Some services exist solely to help you optimize your resume keywords—Jobscan and Skill Syncer, to name two. These tools compare your resume to the description of the job you’re applying for. It calculates how well you match the job description and recommends keywords to add to your resume.
Taking advantage of these technologies will give your application a boost over hundreds of other applications that did not optimize their resumes.
Read more: Key Action Words to Enhance Your Resume
When applying for jobs, it’s essential to ensure your location and industry align with the jobs you’re applying for. This means making sure your listed location aligns with where you’re hoping to find a job and not necessarily where you currently live or work. The same recommendation applies to the industry. It can be good to list the industry you’re aiming to work in rather than the industries you’ve worked in previously.
If you do not yet have a resume built, you can use resources that offer free resume templates. Canva is a great place to create an attractive resume. Google Docs also has a free template gallery. Both of these websites are user-friendly.
On Coursera, you can find courses on resume writing that can be helpful if you’d like some information on what it takes to build the perfect resume.
After you’ve perfected your resume and learned how to add a resume to LinkedIn, it’s time to start networking and applying.
1. LinkedIn. "LinkedIn Has Millions of Jobs and the Right One for You, https://blog.linkedin.com/2019/april-/22/linkedin-has-20-million-jobs-and-the-right-one-for-you." Accessed December 21, 2021.
2. LinkedIn. "5 Tips for the Perfect LinkedIn Profile Picture in 2021, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/5-tips-perfect-profile-picture-linkedin-2021-chris-wooley/." Accessed December 21, 2021.
3. LinkedIn. "About LinkedIn, https://about.linkedin.com/." Accessed December 21, 2021.
4. JobScan. "99% of Fortune 500 Companies use Applicant Tracking Systems, https://www.jobscan.co/blog/99-percent-fortune-500-ats/." Accessed December 21, 2021.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.