A Human Resources Department Guide

The human resource (HR) department takes care of a company's employees. An effective HR department ensures that an organization has the necessary workforce to achieve its business goals and that employees can work in a positive and productive environment.
Post pandemic, technology has become central to relationships in companies. The HR department has had to adapt and build new skills to be successful. Learn about the HR department, the different HR roles, and building a career in this field.
The human resources department is responsible for various functions within an organization. Most of the HR department's operations fall under:
Recruitment
Training
Pay as you earn (PAYE) and payroll
Performance management
Employee relationship management
Employment law and contracts
Health and safety
One of the core duties of the HR department is recruiting new employees. When working in recruitment, you'll be responsible for hiring the best candidates for open positions. You may also be involved in identifying competency gaps, hiring temporary staff, and succession planning.
Here are some of what you'll do on a day-to-day basis:
Sourcing and screening candidates
Conducting interviews
Checking references
Making job offers
Onboarding new hires
Training ensures that employees are up-to-date on company policies and procedures and have the skills necessary to do their jobs effectively.
As a trainer, you'll be responsible for designing and delivering training programs that meet your organization's needs. This will involve working with managers to identify training needs and using suitable training methods to help staff improve their competencies, attitudes, and knowledge.
Here are some of the daily tasks you can expect to work on:
Developing and implementing training programs
Designing training materials
Conducting training sessions
Evaluating the effectiveness of training programs
Providing feedback to employees
Payroll management is managing employee salaries, wages, and other compensation. This includes ensuring staff gets paid correctly and that tax and other deductions are made.
Payroll management is a critical function of HR, as it impacts employee morale and government regulations compliance. When managing PAYE and payroll in an HR department, you’ll be:
Tracking employee absences and tardiness
Processing payroll (if not done by a finance department or third party)
Administering benefits programs, including health insurance and 401k
Calculating hours worked, withholdings, and deductions
Handling any questions or concerns from employees regarding their pay
Performance management includes setting clear expectations for employee performance, providing feedback on employee progress, and taking corrective action when necessary.
Performance management is essential because it helps you ensure that your employees meet the organization's standards. When done correctly, performance management can improve employee satisfaction, motivation, and overall organizational performance.
Here are some actions you'll take when managing staff performance:
Developing policies and procedures for employee performance
Creating and maintaining employee records
Monitoring employee performance and identifying areas needing improvement
Providing coaching and feedback to employees
Conducting scheduled performance reviews
Administering salary increases and bonuses
The HR department manages employee relations. A relationship between management and employees is necessary for a productive and positive work environment. Employees who feel that their employer values them are more productive and engaged in their work. Activities include:
Handling staff issues, such as employee conflict, communication, and training
Ensuring that employees can work together effectively
Creating a company culture that is positive and supportive
Developing initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing
Designing and implementing policies related to employee conduct
The HR department often takes care of all aspects of employment law and contracts. Having sufficient legal knowledge in your HR department is crucial because it helps protect both you as the employer and the employees and can avoid costly legal disputes.
You may work with the legal department or external lawyers to ensure that all contracts comply with state and federal laws. You'll also work with the employees to explain their rights and responsibilities under their employment contracts. Here are some of the legal and contract-related duties that you may carry out:
Creating and maintaining employee contracts
Ensuring compliance with employment law
Conducting background checks
Negotiating salaries and benefits
Developing company policies
Managing employee records
Handling employee discipline and termination
Reviewing and updating employee handbooks
Investigating complaints of harassment or discrimination
Coordinating with benefits providers to ensure compliance with health insurance, leave laws, etc
Conducting exit interviews
The human resource department ensures the workplace is safe and compliant with health and safety regulations. By ensuring employees are safe and healthy, you can reduce the number of workplace accidents and injuries, which can save money, improve morale, and improve productivity.
Here are some of the things your HR department will do:
Developing and implementing health and safety policies and procedures
Conducting regular health and safety audits
Training and educating on health and safety
Investigating accidents and incidents
Taking corrective action to prevent future accidents and incidents
Keeping records of accidents and incidents
Overseeing compliance with health and safety laws
Human resources is responsible for many functions that require diverse roles. In small businesses, one or two people in the department work across different functions. Small departments sometimes use external partners, such as third-party payroll or recruitment providers.
Typically, HR departments are staffed by a team of HR professionals who work together to ensure the department runs smoothly. Here are some of the people that work in HR departments.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of March 2023
Average annual base salary (US): $43,838
A human resources assistant provides administrative support to the HR department. This entry-level role may include maintaining employee files and records, assisting with recruitment and onboarding processes, , scheduling meetings, and providing support during employee training.
Average annual base salary (US): $150,578
A human resources director or partner oversees the overall management of the HR department. They’ll develop and implement policies, oversee HR budgets, and manage staff. This may include leading recruitment, training, and development initiatives and managing employee relations issues.
specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
4.8
(10,681 ratings)
150,979 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Management, interviewing, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, managing people, Resource Management, Hr Strategy, Recruiting, Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, Organizational Culture, Incentive, Compensation And Benefits, Compensation Analysis
Average annual base salary (US): $67,469
A training manager develops and delivers employee training programs. They may also design performance improvement plans, and conduct needs assessments. The job role may also include creating training materials, conducting training sessions, and evaluating the effectiveness of training programs.
Average annual base salary (US): $71,726
A recruitment manager leads the organization's recruitment efforts. This will include all aspects of sourcing and recruiting candidates for open positions. They may also develop recruiting strategies, conduct job fairs, screen candidates, post job advertisements, conduct interviews, and extend job offers.
Average annual base salary (US): $49,696
An HR coordinator is responsible for coordinating the activities of the HR department. This may include scheduling meetings and events, maintaining department records, and supporting employees and managers. HR coordinators tend to overlap with human resources assistant duties with more senior responsibilities.
You won’t find one specific path to a career in HR. However, most HR professionals have at least a bachelor's degree in human resources or a related field, and some have master's degrees or advanced degrees. Many HR professionals also have certifications to demonstrate knowledge and competencies.
You don't necessarily need a college education to work in HR. However, the more education you have related to HR, the smoother your career progression is likely to be. Many employers may also prefer candidates with a bachelor's degree. Here’s what you can expect if you do different types of degrees.
With an associate degree, you'll learn the basics of HR and how to apply them in a professional setting. This can be enough for entry-level roles in good companies.
A bachelor's degree in human resources will give you a more comprehensive understanding of HR, including benefits administration, leadership, employee relations, and more. By doing a four-year college program, you'll qualify yourself academically for most non-management roles and even some junior management roles.
A master’sdegree will allow you to specialize in a particular HR area, such as organizational development or compensation and benefits. Companies also value the advanced problem-solving, collaboration, and strategic thinking skills you’ll learn.
Different ways exist for you to gain experience in the HR field. One way is to volunteer with organizations that have an HR department. This will allow you to see how an HR department functions and what kinds of tasks they perform daily.
You can consider internships or entry-level positions in HR. These positions will give you some hands-on experience with the day-to-day operations of an HR department. If you have a contact who works in HR, you could network with them and ask them for advice on getting started in human resources.
You can enhance your chances of getting a job in HR by building your portfolio of HR-related competencies. These are some of the key skills to learn.
Effectively communication
Problem-solving
How to conduct interviews
Technical skills, including computers and HR software programs
Navigating employment law
Writing person specifications and job descriptions.
Conflict resolution
Critical thinking
Organization and administration
To enhance your resume consider taking courses and certifications to develop valuable knowledge and skills that can make you more effective in an HR role.
Many courses and professional certificates can be beneficial when you're looking to build your career in HR. Some examples include:
guided project
In this project we will create an employee hiring and onboarding process using ClickUp. ClickUp is a free, cloud based program that helps to improve both ...
4.5
(287 ratings)
14,617 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Human Resources Management, Training, Hiring, Time management, Onboarding
course
Welcome to Hiring Practices. In this course, you will learn how to develop a strategic plan to attract, recruit and retain employees at every level, from ...
4.8
(106 ratings)
12,885 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Diversity and Inclusion, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, Leadership, Recruiting
You can also take professional certificates to both enhance your resume and learn more about the ins and outs of HR. If you’re aiming for an HR management role, consider the Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers Specialization offered by the University of Minnesota could be an excellent place to start.
course
One way or another, all employees are managed. But approaches to managing employees varying from employee-to-employee, job-to-job, manager-to-manager, ...
4.8
(9,035 ratings)
208,828 already enrolled
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Human Resources (HR), Resource Management, Hr Strategy
