What Does a Human Resources Coordinator Do?

Human resources is the department in an organization that manages all activities involving employees. A human resources (HR) coordinator assists with all the tasks that keep an HR department running. If you're interested in advancing your career in HR, this is an excellent place to start. Learning more about what an HR coordinator does can help you decide if this job is right for you.
As an HR coordinator, you would assist a company's HR manager with the daily operations of the HR department. Your work might involve any or all of the following categories:
Employee recruitment
Employee hiring, evaluation, and termination
Employee benefits and compensation
Employee training and development
Employee recordkeeping
Employee retention
Workplace safety
A job as a human resources coordinator may be a busy one. You'll move from one type of task to another quite frequently. To understand the main duties and responsibilities of an HR coordinator, it helps to keep the categories listed above in mind.
To assist the HR manager with employee recruitment, you might conduct research to identify possible job candidates for positions within the company. You might also help in screening and selecting job recruits and in composing follow-up letters to those who weren't selected for an interview.
To help with employee hiring, you might schedule interviews and notify job candidates who don't get hired. Additional tasks in this category might include:
Creating new employee files
Administering paperwork to new employees
Assisting with performance reviews
Processing leaves of absence, layoffs, and terminations
As an HR coordinator, you'll have several duties that relate to employee pay and benefits. These might include:
Administering payroll
Managing employee health and benefit plans
Evaluating employee health and benefit programs and recommending changes if needed
Processing paperwork for terminations or changes to salary or benefits
Employee training and development ensures that employees are skilled and knowledgeable to help boost well-being in the workplace. As an HR coordinator, you may be asked to conduct training programs, which could include the following duties:
Finding and securing trainers
Finding and securing training sites
Compiling and distributing training materials
Helping with training setup and breakdown
Maintaining current records on employees helps keep an HR department running. If you're employed as an HR coordinator, you'll likely be responsible for maintaining personnel files in digital and paper form.
Employee retention saves organizations money by reducing training costs. As an HR coordinator, you may be required to help with employee retention by responding quickly when employees have HR-related problems or inquiries. You may also be required to provide employees with constructive feedback or refer employees to company managers that can help.
You may be responsible for several safety-related tasks if your company or organization doesn't have a safety coordinator. These might include:
Evaluating the company's safety protocol and recommending changes if needed
Conducting safety training for employees
Preparing safety manuals
Preparing incident reports involving accidents and other safety issues
For effective HR coordination, it helps to have certain skills. These include workplace skills and technical skills.
Workplace skills that will benefit you in this position include good communication. You need to be able to provide information to employees in an effective way and to be a good listener. It's also important to be approachable so that employees feel comfortable talking to you, and it's helpful to be skilled at managing conflict.
Various technical skills will also help you succeed as an HR coordinator. These include:
The ability to manage time well and stay organized
The ability to multitask and work at a fast pace
The ability to solve problems and make decisions quickly
An understanding of ATS (applicant tracking software)
An understanding of record-keeping systems, both paper and digital
If you want to become an HR coordinator, it helps to get a bachelor's degree. Some colleges and universities offer a bachelor's degree in HR management, and others provide one in business with an HR emphasis. Just a few examples of courses you might take include:
Business practices
Employee compensation and benefits
Staff training and development
Although most organizations don't require a certification to work as an HR coordinator, getting one might enhance your resume during the application process or when advancing your career. Some certifications like the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (APHR™) offered by the HR Certification Institute don't require any previous work experience. For people looking to advance their careers, the HR Certification Institute offers the Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®) certification. When exploring different certifications, it's a good idea to determine if you need continued education.
On average, HR coordinators in the US earn a base salary of $47,76143,308 per year [1]. If you receive extra compensation like profit sharing or cash bonuses, you'll have an opportunity to earn a higher salary.
Suppose you wish to advance beyond the role of an HR coordinator. In that case, it's important to decide if you want to specialize in a particular HR discipline or aim toward becoming an HR generalist. In companies with large HR departments, a generalist is one step down from the HR manager or director.
In this position, you would be responsible for the daily operations of the whole HR department. Duties might include:
Recruiting and interviewing job applicants,
Conducting staff training and orientation
Administering health and safety programs.
Becoming a generalist is a good step toward an HR manager position. To become a generalist, you might benefit from getting a master's degree in human resources or a few advanced Professional Certificates.
HR specialists focus on one or two aspects of human resources. Examples include payroll, benefits administration, recruiting, or training. This is a good career path if you enjoy working in specific HR areas. To get experience for an HR specialist position, you might make a lateral move from HR coordinator to a different job like training assistant, compliance analyst, or payroll management assistant, depending on your preferred focus. Then, you can work your way up to a specialist position.
To decide if a job as a human resources coordinator is right for you, it can help to take an HR course. On Coursera, Human Resource Management: HR for People Managers, offered by the University of Minnesota, provides a good introduction to HR practices like employee hiring, management, recognition, and rewards. Committing just four hours per week, you can finish this course in about six months, and it comes with a certificate of completion.
