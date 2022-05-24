What Is the SPHR and Is it Right for You?

SPHR® stands for Senior Professional in Human Resources and refers to a professional certification administered by the Human Resources Certification Institute. As one of HRCI’s eight certifications, the SPHR validates the knowledge and skills of HR professionals. More specifically, the exam demonstrates mastery of the strategic and policy-making aspects of HR and is geared toward HR professionals who are planning rather than implementing policy.
Getting the SPHR certification can benefit you in several ways, including:
Building your confidence and authority in HR
Keeping your HR knowledge current
Qualifying for advanced HR roles, such as HR Manager, Senior People Manager, or HR Director
Earning a higher salary
According to Payscale’s 2018 study surveying more than 102,000 respondents with HR job titles, having an HR certification resulted in salary increases of 31.6 percent. The median pay for people with the SPHR was $108,000. [1]
Here is some basic information about the exam:
Cost: $495 for the exam, application fee of $100
Availability: You can take the exam year-round at a Pearson VUE testing center or remotely using OnVUE, an online testing program.
How long certification lasts: three years
Staying certified: Earn 60 recertification credits over three years (including 15 business management and strategy credits) or retake the exam.
Continue reading to learn what the SPHR exam covers and how to determine whether you should take it.
The SPHR exam takes two hours and thirty minutes and consists of 115 questions and 25 pretest questions. Question types include multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, drag and drop, and scenario questions. They test your HR knowledge, ability to apply principles to solve real-world problems, and combine different elements or approaches to solve complex problems.
The exam covers the following functional areas:
Leadership and strategy (40 percent): developing HR strategy, contributing to organizational strategy, monitoring risk, influencing people management practices
Employee relations and management (20 percent): monitoring employee satisfaction and performance
Talent planning and acquisition (16 percent): forecasting organizational talent needs and developing strategies to attract and engage talent
Learning and development (12 percent): developing strategies and trainings to retain employees
Total rewards (12 percent): monitoring the effectiveness of compensation and benefits for attracting and retaining employees
To pass the SPHR exam, you must earn a scaled score of at least 500 out of 700.
Now that you know what the SPHR includes, your next step is to determine whether you should take the exam. Look for these three signs:
To be eligible to take the exam, you must meet one of the following sets of requirements:
Four years of professional HR experience and a master’s degree or higher
Five years of professional HR experience and a bachelor’s degree
Seven years of professional HR experience, with less than a high school diploma or equivalent
HRCI’s Certification Policies and Procedures Handbook defines professional experience as
Having decision-making authority
Using independent judgment when performing duties
Experience in roles requiring data collection and analysis
Experience interacting with people at multiple levels
Individual accountability for results
The PHR® (Professional in Human Resources) is a similar certification, testifying to your mastery of the technical and operational aspects of HR management. To be eligible, you must meet one of the following sets of requirements: one year of HR experience and a master’s degree or higher, two years of HR experience and a bachelor’s degree, or four years of HR experience.
In an entry-level or individual contributor position in HR, you would mainly implement existing policies. An SPHR certification shows you can plan policies and strategies that impact the organization.
With the certification (and the experience and education required to take it), you may be able to qualify for more advanced HR roles. When exploring advanced roles in HR, you may find that some employers require having the SPHR certification or list it as a desired credential. Getting certified can increase the number of career opportunities available to you.
To take the SPHR exam, you need to apply through HRCI, read the handbook, and schedule your exam within six months of getting approved. The HRCI also offers preparation materials so that you can walk into your exam feeling confident
Taking online courses can be a great way to build HR skills and knowledge before taking the SPHR exam. Here are two options to choose from:
specialization
Become a better manager of people. Develop strategies and skills for hiring, managing performance, and rewarding employees.
4.8
(9,530 ratings)
126,437 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Performance Management, interviewing, Human Resources (HR), Onboarding, managing people, Resource Management, Hr Strategy, Recruiting, Recruitment, Performance Appraisal, Organizational Culture, Incentive, Compensation And Benefits, Compensation Analysis
specialization
Get ready for the Future of Work. Leading people and organisations to adapt, compete and succeed in a complex, global environment.
4.9
(1,436 ratings)
24,849 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Strategic Thinking, Human Resources (HR), Visionary leadership, Organisational design, Value Chain, Organisational leadership, Organisational alignment, Change planning, Motivation, Diversity and Inclusion, Communication, Staff Management, Leadership Development, Leadership, Brand Management
