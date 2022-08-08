7 Jobs You Can Get with an MSW Degree

Wondering what you can do with a master's in social work? Learn more about an MSW degree and explore career possibilities and earnings potential.
If you enjoy helping others, you can make a career of it with a Master of Social Work (MSW). An MSW degree allows you to help people of all ages and stages in life or members of your community in a specific demographic like children, seniors, or people with disabilities. Determine if a graduate degree in social work fits your lifestyle or career plan by learning what job opportunities and salaries it can offer.
Designed for people who want to work with vulnerable populations, the MSW degree is typically a two-year program for people with a bachelor's degree in something other than social work. However, if you have a BSW (Bachelor's in Social Work), you may be able to get your MSW in one year. Pursuing this degree involves in-class coursework and field learning, which gives students hands-on experience. An MSW program will prepare you to become licensed in the state you choose to work.
When you’ve completed your MSW degree, you’ll likely find many job openings in the private and public sectors. You’ll have the opportunity to work in various settings and with diverse populations. Some job titles available for licensed social workers include:
As a child welfare social worker, you'll be an advocate for at-risk children. Because you may encounter child neglect, abuse, or malnutrition, this type of work can be stressful. However, the ability to help make home environments healthier or remove children from harmful situations can also make this job very rewarding.
Consider a clinical social worker position if your career goal is to help people with mental illness or behavioral disorders. In this job, you’ll have an opportunity to work in a variety of settings like government agencies, mental health clinics, or hospitals.
As a hospice and palliative care social worker, you'll help terminally ill patients and their families with end-of-life planning and care. You’ll provide emotional support to patients and their families and help connect families with any support services they may need.
Like social workers in hospice and palliative care, medical social workers support patients coping with serious illness and their families. As a medical social worker, you’ll often be the liaison between medical professionals and patients or family members, ensuring patients and families have access to the services they need.
As a pediatric social worker, you’ll help children and their families as they cope with difficult situations. These might include physical disability, mental or physical illness, psychological problems, or grief. You'll help kids and families get the services and support they need, including financial support if necessary.
If you or a loved one is a current or former member of the armed services, you may be interested in becoming a military social worker. In this role, you’ll work with active-duty military members, veterans, and their families to provide services like job placement, psychological support, or help with reintegration into civilian life. The US Department of Veterans Affairs hires many military social workers.
School social workers help students, teachers, and parents or guardians address concerns like behavior issues, psychological problems, and truancy. As a school social worker, you may work in a specific school, or you could work for a school district composed of multiple schools.
If you get an MSW, you'll have even more employment options. You can work as a:
Criminal justice social worker, aiding people within the legal system
Psychiatric social worker, servicing people with mental illnesses
Gerontological social worker, helping the aging population in a hospital, long-term health care facility, or public agency
Macro social worker, seeking to bring positive change to whole communities of people through advocacy, policy, and development of community programs
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual income for social workers in the United States was $50,390 in May 2021 [1].
The BLS reports that the demand for social workers will rise by about 12 percent through 2030. This equates to an annual availability of about 89,200 social worker jobs through the end of the decade [1].
A social worker is a trained professional who works to improve the lives of others by using a combination of education and advocacy.
A Master of Social Work (MSW) degree is needed to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). To become eligible for a license, an LCSW candidate must complete a specific number of clinical hours and two years of supervised experience. Once a license is obtained, an LCSW can open a private practice. A social worker in private practice can offer counseling services and help clients get the social services they may need.
A career in social work can be gratifying on a personal level. Getting a master’s degree in social work can provide career advancement opportunities and the potential for a higher salary.
