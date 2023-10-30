Network Administrator Salary: Your 2024 Guide

Learn how much you can earn as a network administrator and the factors that affect your salary, such as education, experience, location, and industry.
As a network administrator, you can work in different companies, organizations, or government entities. You’re responsible for maintaining the physical computer networks to keep operations running. Network administrator positions are projected to grow as companies and organizations continue to invest in faster technology and upgrading systems.
Let’s see what factors can contribute to your salary in this field.
A network administrator is responsible for operating the computer networks needed for companies and organizations. In this role, you’re responsible for installing network hardware and software that’s specific to your organization’s needs, maintaining network security, and adding users to the network.
Here are some daily tasks that you may need to do:
Evaluate, computer networks to ensure they’re running smoothly
Recommend upgrades to optimize the system’s performance
Troubleshoot any problems that occur with the network
Network administrators in the US make an average annual income of $96,300, according to Lightcast™ [1]. Various job listing sites report the average annual pay for network administrators ranges from $71,357 to $96,300. Here are the salary ranges given by five different organizations that track network administrator salaries:
*All salary data as of October 2023
|Lightcast 1
|US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) 2
|Zippia 3
|Glassdoor 4
|Indeed 5
|$96,300
|$90,520
|$71,357
|$71,882
|$75,778
The exact pay you can expect to earn is typically influenced by your education, experience, location, and more.
Factors such as your previous experience in network administration or your education level can boost your potential earnings. Your company's location can also impact your salary, including the role’s demand in a particular area or the cost of living. Additionally, some industry sectors will earn more than others depending on your particular interests or specialties in the field.
Most organizations require network administrators to have at least a bachelor’s degree in a field like computer and information technology or computer network administration. Some employers may accept an associate degree or postsecondary certificate.
Here are the average network administrator salaries in the US based on education level, according to Zippia [6]:
High school diploma or less: $69,738
Associate degree: $70,407
Bachelor's degree: $75,797
Master's degree: $77,829
Your employer can also require you to earn certifications based on the products you use as a network administrator. You can enroll in certification programs directly through the vendor or with a certification program not affiliated with a vendor.
Specific certifications include Cisco certifications for data administration or networking. You can also get certified in system administration or as a network technology associate. Consider some of the following certifications that can help boost a network administrator's salary. The figures represent average annual pay, according to Payscale:
Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) Networking: $71,000
CompTIA Network+: $75,000
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA): $87,000
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Security: $94,000
Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP): $104,000
Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE): $136,000
Your previous experience as a network administrator can affect your salary, as more experience can generally lead to a higher annual income. Here are the estimated average total salaries you can expect based on your years of experience, according to Glassdoor [4]:
0–1 year: $62,196
1–3 years: $64,733
4–6 years: $70,067
7–9 years: $75,736
10–14 years: $82,575
15+ years: $89,252
The cost of living and regional factors of where you live can affect your network administrator salary. Take a look at the five top-paying states and districts for network administrators based on data collected by the BLS [7]:
District of Columbia: $116,470
Nevada: $113,140
New Jersey: $112,140
California: $112,080
Virginia: $109,410
Cities that have higher earnings will typically have more expensive cost of living. You can earn more if you live in these areas or are willing to relocate. Silicon Valley and surrounding areas are at the top of the list for areas with the highest pay for network administrators. Here are the list of cities:
San Jose
Sunnyvale
Santa Clara
San Francisco
Oakland
Hayward
Expect an average annual wage of $151,500 in the San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara area. The San Francisco/Oakland/Hayward area has an estimated $127,320 in average annual income [7].
A network administrator working in the DC metropolitan area, which includes Washington, DC, as well as Alexandria and Arlington in Virginia, expects to earn an average annual wage of $116,400 [7].
The industry you work in can also influence your salary. The following five industries are the highest-paying for network administrators, according to Glassdoor. Note that these median salaries include additional compensation in its figures, such as stocks, cash, bonuses, and other benefits along with base pay [4]:
Manufacturing: $96,395
Aerospace and defense: $90,397
Financial services: $86,740
Management and consulting: $77,528
Government and public administration: $77,212
Certain technical and workplace skills can help boost your salary and resume. Technical skills are those that represent the practical aspects of your role, while workplace skills contribute to how productive you are in a work environment.
Technical skills to have:
Understanding switches and routers
Knowing the configuration and administration of servers
Troubleshooting and fixing network issues
Workplace skills to have:
Problem-solving
Communication
Collaborating with fellow team members
Multi-tasking to set up and monitor servers
The BLS expects network administrator positions to grow by 2 percent from 2022 to 2032 [9]. It expects companies and organizations to add 8,300 more jobs by 2032.
Positions for network administrators will continue to grow as companies and organizations adapt to newer technology and mobile networks, as well as the increase in cloud computing.
You can get started with a career as a network administrator or continue your training with IBM’s Introduction to Networking and Storage on Coursera. The course covers how to set up and encrypt networks and the different network drive types.
You can also learn more about administration with Google’s System Administration and IT Infrastructure Services on Coursera. You’ll learn about infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure, and how to set up and manage servers. Upon completion of either program, gain a Professional Certificate to include in your resume, CV, or LinkedIn profile.
