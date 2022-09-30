What Does an SQL Developer Do? Role, Salary, and Skills

Learn more about the role of an SQL developer. Discover how much you could earn and the SQL developer skills you need to build a career in this field.
An SQL Developer is a hybrid database engineer and software developer who uses structured query language (SQL) to manipulate data, implement database-driven solutions, and build applications. SQL developers design relational databases and write code that interacts with stored data to complete functional requirements for a business.
In today's digital information age, the quality and accessibility of data are more important than ever. As a result, SQL developers are in high demand across a wide range of industries, from health care to retail to finance.
An SQL developer is a database professional who often works alongside business analysts, database administrators, and other IT professionals. SQL developers help companies by creating and maintaining databases to control and manipulate their data.
The role of an SQL developer is to develop and manage SQL databases by planning, developing, and maintaining the databases. SQL developers use structured query language (SQL) to create and modify database tables using CRUD SQL commands. CRUD is an acronym for create, read, update, delete and refers to the four operations developers perform on database tables to manipulate the data.
As an SQL developer, you'll optimize database performance, create complex functions and stored procedures, analyze queries, develop security protocols, and resolve problems. They may design database architecture, write complex queries for applications and business intelligence reporting, or create dashboards.
Some queries and application functionality can be simple, such as a command to pull up all records related to a specific customer in an e-commerce database. Code can also be complex, involving multiple tables linked via a web of interconnected relationships, such in supply chain enterprise resource planning (ERP).
SQL developers’ code allows users to interact with the information stored in databases, access metrics that show key business insights, and provide decision support to the organization.
SQL developers must possess a combination of workplace and technical skills. These skills are necessary to thrive in an SQL developer role.
The first, and most apparent SQL developer competency, is proficiency in SQL (Structured Query Language). SQL is the programming language used to interface with databases.
Besides knowing the language, SQL developers need to be familiar with one of the major database management systems. These include MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, and PostgreSQL.
MySQL is currently the most popular open-source database management system. Michael Widenius, who cofounded MySQL AB, (which is now part of Oracle), with David Axmark in 1995, developed MySQL. It runs on multiple platforms—including Windows and Linux— and can support small and large databases.
PostgreSQL is another open-source relational database management system available on all major platforms (and some minor ones) and is supported in various cloud computing environments.
Microsoft SQL Server is a popular relational database management system developed by Microsoft Inc., which runs on Windows servers. Like MySQL, SQL Server has a variety of versions, each supporting different features and scales of data. Microsoft also offers Azure SQL Database as a cloud-based service.
SQL Server is particularly popular in corporate environments. Job advertisements frequently list SSIS, SSRS, or SSAS SQL Server experience as essential criteria for application.
SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services): Microsoft's tool for ETL processes, which is loading data from one database to another
SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services): Microsoft's reporting tool for SQL Server databases, which is useful for creating reports
SSAS (SQL Server Analysis Services): Microsoft's tool for building OLAP cubes, which are useful for business intelligence applications
You don’t need to be an expert in all these areas before becoming an SQL developer, but it helps to have a good grasp of at least a few of these tools and resources.
Business intelligence software is the umbrella term for applications that help companies analyze data. SQL developers often help connect databases with business intelligence software packages, like Power BI and Tableau.
It might be an SQL developer’s responsibility to modify the database schema to ensure that external applications can access data or even to build a new database from scratch to meet the needs of a business case.
If you’re working with data in Excel and want to summarize it using pivot tables, you’ll need to know how to write SQL code. Pivot tables extract and arrange data into neat categories and subcategories for quick analysis. You can also add filters, charts, and other visualizations on top of this data–which means you’ll need to learn how to write queries to use them effectively.
Before writing programs, SQL developers must design a database. They are usually responsible for cataloging and organizing data into tables, specifying data types, primary and foreign keys, and other constraints. They may also develop processes to import data from external sources and migrate databases when moving to new technology, such as onto cloud database systems.
SQL developers should have strong programming fundamentals, including experience with one or more programming languages such as Java. .NET, C++, Python, or Ruby on Rails. Developers should also know web application development languages and tools to design front-end user interfaces (e.g., HTML, PHP).
Additional helpful technical knowledge and skills include:
Experience with NoSQL
Knowledge of big data analytics
Strong data management skills
Good understanding of indexing, querying, and normalization
Good understanding of relational database management system
Good understanding of database integrity and security
As an SQL developer, you’ll need to have excellent interpersonal skills. SQL developers should be able to communicate with colleagues in IT functions and subject matter experts. They also need to be able to discuss functional business requirements with professionals who are not as well-versed in technology. They may collaborate with a diverse group of project professionals during day-to-day work. This could be in person or on a remote basis.
The average SQL developer salary is $97,385 per year [1]. The average salary for a senior SQL developer is $128,499 per year [2].
Here are some common job titles you might see while searching for roles as an SQL developer and their annual salaries, according to Glassdoor:
SQL Server Developer: $98,866 [3]
Oracle Database Administrator (DBA): $132,374 [4]
Oracle Developer: $102,477 [5]
Oracle PL/SQL Developer: $118,873 [6]
DBA Developer: $130,102 [7]
To become an SQL developer, you’ll need the required education, experience, and certifications.
As with many careers, a strong educational background can help you become an SQL developer. While a high school diploma may be sufficient for some positions, many employers prefer candidates who have a bachelor's degree in computer science, data analytics, data management, mathematics, engineering, statistics, or another related field.
Master's degrees in these fields are also useful for SQL developers. These programs build on undergraduate courses and students learn advanced programming techniques that develop their skills as SQL developers. Master's degrees for SQL developers are typically focused on computer science, data analytics, and information technology.
Employers often state that their minimum requirement for SQL developer positions is one to two years of experience with SQL and relational databases.
To gain experience, consider freelancing, junior roles, or even volunteer positions in a related field working on projects using SQL in an actual production environment. Employers want to see real-life experience from a professional work environment.
You can enhance your progress in your SQL development career by earning professional certifications. These certifications demonstrate commitment, proficiency, and a mastery of the subject matter, which can help you stand out from the crowd when applying for jobs.
Popular certifications for SQL developers include:
Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer: Data Management and Analytics
Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate
Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)
MySQL 5.7 Database Administrator Certification
IBM Certified Database Associate
Azure Data Fundamentals
Oracle Database SQL Certified Associate Certification
EDB PostgreSQL 12 Associate Certification
There are quite a number of senior roles up the ladder on SQL developer career paths. The following are some common roles and their estimated annual salaries, according to Glassdoor:
Big Data Consultant: $114,538 [8]
Information Technology Manager: $138,214 [9]
Information Technology Operations Manager: $136,680 [10]
Senior Software Engineer: $143,912 [11]
Director Of Software Development: $254,705[12]
Informatica Consultant: $124,860 [13]
Project Manager: $84,970[14]
Development Manager: $140,171 [15]
Senior Development Manager: $175,925 [16]
Senior Programmer Analyst: $130,644 [17]
Manager Applications Development: $145,393 [18]
Application Development Director: $184,942 [19]
To start learning about SQL right away, you can take a guided project to learn about relational databases and SQL. Take a look at this Introduction to Relational Databases and SQL starter project. To advance your career with a specialization, then this Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization, offered by IBM, may be a productive next step.
specialization
Build the Foundation for your Data Science career. Develop hands-on experience with Jupyter, Python, SQL. Perform Statistical Analysis on real data sets.
4.6
(1,791 ratings)
24,675 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Github, Python Programming, Jupyter notebooks, Rstudio, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Ipython, Probability And Statistics, Regression Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Cloud Databases, Relational Database Management System (RDBMS), SQL
