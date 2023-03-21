What Is Metadata?

Metadata is data about data. It describes attributes of your data that can be important to know, but may not be immediately relevant to your data’s primary function. This could include information about how data was collected, where it’s stored, and how it’s used.
For example, metadata is often attached to digital files, such as photos, videos, and audio, to describe aspects of the file, such as its name, size, when it was captured, and where it was captured.
Metadata can be useful for verification and tracking purposes. You can refer to metadata to confirm that data is accurate and reliable (data integrity) or to create an organizational system for your data. Certain software and programs will also use metadata to interpret your data. For example, search engines use metadata to categorize web pages.
There are several types of metadata, but three common types are descriptive, structural, and administrative.
Descriptive metadata describes identification attributes, such as the file name and author.
Structural metadata describes how data is organized, such as versions and relationships to other pieces of data.
Administrative metadata describes technical attributes, such as the file size and creation date.
Learn more about metadata and metadata management from experts at Google:
Gain hands-on experience with gathering, cleaning, and analyzing data using databases and other analytics tools with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. Develop skills for an in-demand career in data analytics while you learn at the pace that works for you.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(104,774 ratings)
1,480,890 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.