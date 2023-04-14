11 Passive Income Ideas to Increase Your Cash Flow

With a passive income stream, you can earn money over time with little to no sustained effort. Here are some ideas to get started.
Passive income is a money stream that requires little or no continuous effort. As a business model, it’s largely self-sustaining; often, passive income involves some kind of upfront or initial investment that generates long-term steady gains.
Passive income can come from things like financial investments—such as stocks, mutual funds, and royalties—or rental properties. It can also come from creating books, online courses, music, and other things that take upfront effort to make, but the one-time creation is sold over and over again.
In this article, we’ll go deeper into what qualifies as passive income and offer some ideas you can try to start earning.
Passive income is the opposite of active income. With active income, you are paid for the work you continuously do. Most careers or side hustles qualify as active income. With passive income, you do the work first, then collect payment over time.
Earning passive income can be an enticing idea, but it’s important to note that it can take some time to grow your investments. If you are looking for quick cash, you may want to consider starting a side hustle or pursuing a high-paying career path.
However, if you have time to watch your investment grow—and especially if you’re willing to put a little bit of sustained effort into nurturing that growth—building a passive income stream can be lucrative. Passive income can supplement your active income or eventually replace it.
When people talk about “earning money in your sleep,” they’re referring to passive income. Traditionally, you would do this through financial investments. Nowadays, many creatives start a passive income stream by generating digital products they can sell repeatedly.
Here are some things to consider if you want to start earning passive income:
What kind of upfront investments can I make (think in terms of money, time, and effort)?
Do I have any skills or knowledge that other people may find helpful?
How can I automate the process of sharing my skills or knowledge?
Depending on the passive income stream you choose to pursue, there may be things you can do to increase your short-term earnings. For example, some people who sell digital products will use various marketing strategies to enable more people to discover their products, which leads to more sales in a shorter period. Others may scale the scope of their passive income business with new products that further their initial offerings to recapture an established client base.
The first step toward earning a sustained income stream is picking the passive source of income that makes the most sense for you. Whether you want to make a financial investment or start a business, here are 11 ideas to consider for your passive income strategy:
Financial investments include a range of options, such as investing in the stock market, mutual funds, bonds, and peer lending, and they require minor follow-up work as they accrue interest. Work with a financial advisor to figure out the best investment options for you.
Pros:
High growth potential over time
Minimal maintenance
Be mindful of:
Having limited access to funds in the short-term
Being subject to tax requirements
Rental income can be a steady way to earn extra money, but, whether you house long-term tenants or short-term renters, this passive income source comes with all the required maintenance of regular homeownership.
Pros:
Rental income can be a lucrative long-term investment
Can begin earning money as soon as first renters move in
Be mindful of:
Responsibility of property upkeep
Earnings generated only when you have renters
You can sell your original designs on shirts, hats, mugs, posters, and other products, without dealing with inventory and fulfillment by opening a print-on-demand shop. All you need to do is select your provider—companies like Printful, Printify, or Gelato—upload your file, choose the products you want to sell, and advertise them on your online store.
Pros:
No inventory or fulfillment needs
You can create original products
Be mindful of:
Needing to engage in self-promotion and marketing
Needing to handle customer service issues
If you have a wealth of knowledge or an idea for a story, you can write a book and sell it online. Many people choose to use a service like Kindle Direct Publishing, which enables you to transform your words into an ebook or print edition and sell it on Amazon.
Pros:
You can write something that you feel proud to share
Complete control over your creative process
Be mindful of:
The time commitment needed to prepare and publish a book
The possible need to engage in self-promotion and marketing
There are several places where you can upload and sell worksheets online. Typically, the way this works is you create a printable worksheet and upload it to a website like Etsy or Teachers Pay Teachers, where people can pay to download and use your creation.
Pros:
Easy and inexpensive to create
Utilize your specific expertise
Be mindful of:
The time it might take to generate noticeable returns
Hosting websites charging a sales fees
If you enjoy creating digital organization systems in programs like Microsoft Excel or Notion, you might be able to sell your templates. Many people monetize their creations on Etsy or other online marketplaces.
Pros:
Easy and inexpensive to create
Combines organization and design skills
Be mindful of:
The time it might take to generate noticeable returns
Hosting websites charging a sales fees
If video is your medium of choice, you can earn money by uploading your original creations to YouTube and setting your account up for monetization with the YouTube Partner Program. There’s no limit to the types of videos you can create—informational, short film, original music, even ambient noise—however, there are a number of requirements to join the YouTube Partner Program, including a minimum number of views and followers.
Pros:
You retain creative control over the work you produce
Can continue earning money from the same videos as long as you remain in the YouTube Partner Program
Be mindful of:
Needing to build a following of 1,000 subscribers
Publishing new content at least every six months
Somewhere in between writing a book, selling worksheets and templates, and creating content, you may decide to package the resources you create as an online course. Many people create their content with platforms like Thinkific or Teachable, then host their courses on their own websites.
Pros:
Highlight your unique expertise
Package a range of creative offerings
Be mindful of:
Labour-intensive start-up processes
The need to engage in self-promotion and marketing
Whether you’re an amateur or seasoned photographer, you can sell your original photos as stock images using sites like Alamy, Shutterstock, Stocksy, or Adobe Stock.
Pros:
You can start a photography business without having clients first
Retain creative control over the work you produce
Be mindful of:
The numerous legalities you’ll navigate
Host websites charging sales fees
You can passively monetize your creative skills as a developer by creating a mobile app and selling it via the Apple App Store or Google Play.
Pros:
Build a tool that can reach many people
Put your developer skills to the test
Be mindful of:
Periodic updates and maintenance over time
App store hosts and their fees
Affiliate marketing is an area of digital marketing in which a person promotes products and receives a portion of the sales generated from their unique affiliate links. Many bloggers combine Search Engine Optimization (SEO) techniques with their affiliate marketing strategy to maximize their income.
Pros:
High earning potential
Option to promote a range of products
Be mindful of:
The time it might take to begin generating an income
Posts that may require maintenance or updates over time
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.