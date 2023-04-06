SQL Interview Questions: A Guide for Data Analysts

SQL, which stands for Structured Query Language, ranks among the most important skills for data analysts to have. As you prepare to interview for data analyst jobs, you can expect SQL to come up during the interview process.
With this guide, you’ll learn more about SQL technical screenings, what type of screening you might encounter, and some common questions that come up during these interviews. You’ll also find some example questions, a step-by-step guide for writing SQL code during your interview, and tips for success. Let’s get started.
Data analysts use SQL to communicate with relational databases to access, clean, and analyze data. At the time of writing, more than 10,200 jobs in Canada on LinkedIn included SQL in the listing [1].
Since it’s such a critical skill, it’s common for data analyst interviews to include a SQL technical screening. This portion of the interview tasks you with solving real-world problems using SQL. While you may be asked some definitional questions more typical of a standard interview, the real point here is for the interviewer to verify that you can use SQL, not just talk about it.
1. Whiteboard test: The most common type of SQL screening is the whiteboard interview. In this type of screening, you’re given a whiteboard and marker to write your queries by hand. Since you won’t have a computer alerting you to any syntax or logical errors in your code, this is more about demonstrating that you can think through a problem and know the right SQL concepts to solve it.
2. Live coding: With this type of screening, you’ll be given SQL problems to solve in a live coding environment. This allows you to run your queries and check your work as you go, but since you’re running your code, the syntax will matter. Since different databases use different tools, this type of screening isn’t as common as the whiteboard screening.
3. Take-home assignment: With this less-common screening technique, you’ll be given a problem or series of problems to take home and solve within a given period of time. This lets you write your queries in the comfort of your home without the pressure of an interviewer looking over your shoulder. On the other hand, the coding challenges are often more complex.
Just as there are three formats technical screenings might take, there are also three broad categories of questions you’ll typically be asked during this portion of the interview. We’ve arranged them here from simple to complex. Generally speaking, the easier, definitional questions will be fewer and less important than the live coding questions—something to keep in mind as you prepare.
If you’re interviewing for a data analyst role, chances are you know what SQL is (and your interviewer assumes you know this). It’s possible you’d be asked what SQL is, but it’s more likely you’ll be asked to explain more technical concepts in SQL, the difference between two (or more) related concepts, or how a concept is used. This is not an exhaustive list, but here are some examples of terms you should be ready to explain:
Trigger
Index
Cursor
Constraints
ETL (Extract, transform and load)
Primary key, foreign key, and unique key
Normalization vs. denormalization
RDBMS vs. DBMS
Clustered vs. non-clustered index
Forms definitional questions may take:
What is the purpose of an index in a table? Explain the different types.
What are the types of joins in SQL?
What is the difference between DROP, TRUNCATE, and DELETE statements?
How do you use a cursor?
What is the difference between a HAVING clause and a WHERE clause?
course
In this course, you'll walk through installation steps for installing a text editor, installing MAMP or XAMPP (or equivalent) and creating a MySql Database. ...
4.8
(4,998 ratings)
178,368 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Phpmyadmin, MySQL, Relational Database, SQL
This second category of questions gives you an SQL query and asks you a question about it. This tests your ability to read, interpret, analyze, and debug code written by others.
Forms query analysis questions may take:
Given a query,
Put the clauses in order by how SQL would run them.
Identify the error and correct it.
Predict what the query will return.
Explain what problem the query is meant to solve.
The questions most commonly associated with the SQL technical screening ask you to solve a given problem by writing out a query in SQL. You’ll typically be given one or more tables and asked to write one or more queries to retrieve, edit, or remove data from those tables.
The difficulty of questions will likely vary based on the company and the role (entry-level vs. advanced). In general, you should be comfortable writing queries using the following concepts, statements, and clauses:
Categorization, aggregation, and ratio (CASE, COUNT, or SUM, numerator and denominator)
Joining two tables (JOIN inner vs. left or right)
Modifying a database (INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE)
Comparison operators (Less than, greater than, equal to)
Organizing data (ORDER BY, GROUP BY, HAVING)
Subqueries
Forms query-writing questions may take:
Given a table or tables with a few sample rows,
List the three stores with the highest number of customer transactions.
Extract employee IDs for all employees who earned a three or higher on their last performance review.
Calculate the average monthly sales by product displayed in descending order.
Find and remove duplicates in the table without creating another table.
Identify the common records between two tables.
Sometimes the best way to keep nerves calm before an interview is to walk into the screening with a clear action plan. No matter what type of query you’re asked to write, you can use this six-step process to organize your thoughts and guide you to a solution, even when you’re feeling nervous.
1. Restate the question to ensure you understand what you’re being asked to do.
2. Explore the data by asking questions. What data type is in each column? Do any columns contain unique data (such as user ID)?
3. Identify the columns you’ll need to solve the problem. This helps you focus on the data that matters so you’re not distracted by the data that is irrelevant to the query.
4. Think about what your answer should look like. Are you looking for a single value or a list? Will the answer be the result of a calculation? If so, should it be a float or an integer? Do you need to account for this in your code?
5. Write your code one step at a time. It can help to outline your approach first. By writing the steps you plan to take, you’ll have a clear outline once you start writing your query (and you’ll give the interviewer a chance to correct you if there’s an issue with your approach).
Then, code in increments, taking one step of your outline at a time. After you’re happy with your code for the first step, build onto that code with the second step.
6. Explain your solution as a whole. If there’s a more efficient way you could have written your code—using subqueries, for example—explain that. And remember to answer the original question.
In addition to the process above, here are some tips to keep in mind when you’re in your SQL interview.
Talk through your process out loud. Your interviewer may or may not know SQL, so explain each step’s what, how, and why.
Include written comments on what each step of your query is meant to accomplish. This can help you keep track of where you are in the problem and can make your code easier to understand. If you’re coding in a live environment, you can type comments using a double hash (--). On a whiteboard, write your comments off to the side.
Use correct formatting. While your problem-solving ability is more important than precise syntax, you can avoid confusing the interviewer (and yourself) by keeping your hand-written code organized.
Embrace the awkwardness. It’s okay if the room is silent while you think through a problem. As you’re thinking out loud, you may find yourself re-starting sentences with a better way to explain something. That’s okay too.
One of the best ways to prepare for your SQL interview is to practice writing queries in SQL. For some hands-on practice to help prepare you for your screening, consider these Guided Projects that you can complete in less than two hours.
Thinking about a career as a data analyst? Start building job-ready skills (including SQL) in less than six months from experts at Google with the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate on Coursera. For those with data analytics skills, consider the advanced version of the Professional Certificate to open new opportunities with higher salaries.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in data analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(106,643 ratings)
1,511,047 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Spreadsheet, Data Cleansing, Data Analysis, Data Visualization (DataViz), SQL, Questioning, Decision-Making, Problem Solving, Metadata, Data Collection, Data Ethics, Sample Size Determination, Data Integrity, Data Calculations, Data Aggregation, Tableau Software, Presentation, R Programming, R Markdown, Rstudio, Job portfolio, case study
professional certificate
Learn in-demand skills like statistical analysis, Python, regression models, and machine learning in less than 6 months.
3 already enrolled
ADVANCED level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Data Science, Regression Models, Predictive Modelling, Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA), Statistical Analysis, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Jupyter Notebook, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Kaggle, Sharing Insights With Stakeholders, Effective Written Communication, Asking Effective Questions, Cross-Functional Team Dynamics, Project Management, Using Comments to Enhance Code Readability, coding, Effective Communication, Exploratory Data Analysis, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Probability Distribution, regression modeling, Stack Overflow, Executive Summaries, Technical Interview Preparation
Data analysts use SQL to communicate with relational databases. As a data analyst, you can use SQL to access, read, change, delete, or analyze data to help generate business insights.
SQL is generally considered to be one of the easier coding languages to learn. The structure and syntax of SQL are based on the English language, so it’s relatively easy to read and understand. You can also do a lot by learning a few basic commands, like SELECT, UPDATE, INSERT, and DELETE.
SQL is typically considered simpler and narrower in scope than Python. If you’re new to writing code, SQL makes an excellent, beginner-friendly first language. Having said that, it’s also totally fine to learn Python first or learn the two languages simultaneously.
As you learn SQL, you’ll use five different types of commands:
If you’re looking for more SQL interview prep, here are some free resources where you can practice writing queries:
LinkedIn. "SQL in Canada, https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/search/?currentJobId=3353009501&keywords=sql&refresh=true." Accessed March 2, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.