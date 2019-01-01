Continuing Education Courses for Medical Professionals

Earn CE (continuing education) or CME (continuing medical education) credits by completing one or more courses in this collection. Each course has been developed for health care professionals by medical and continuing education experts at the accredited institution. These CE or CME-eligible courses consist of educational activities such as video lectures, reading materials, and quizzes, all of which are designed to help medical professionals maintain, develop, or advance the knowledge and skills necessary to provide various services to their patients, the public, or the profession. You can complete these courses 100% online at your own pace on your computer or mobile device.

Value-Based Care

University of Houston

What is CME Credit?

For physicians, CME refers to educational activities that have been approved by the regulatory authority. CME credits are important for physicians to maintain their licenses, certifications, credentials, memberships, and other professional privileges. Many U.S. states require a specified number of credits annually to maintain medical licenses, and most hospitals require a specified number of credits for their physicians to remain credentialed to see patients. In the United States, the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) accredits organizations that provide CME credits for physicians.

