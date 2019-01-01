Continuing Education Courses for Medical Professionals

Value-Based Care
University of Houston
AI in Healthcare
Stanford University
COVID-19: What You Need to Know (CME Eligible)
Osmosis
Essentials of Palliative Care
Stanford University
Symptom Management in Palliative Care
Stanford University
Transitions in Care from Survivorship to Hospice
Stanford University
Supporting Families and Caregivers
Stanford University
Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity
University of Virginia
Advanced Practice Provider/Physician Assistant: Opioid Use Disorder Medication Assisted Treatment Waiver Training (24hr)
University of Virginia
Impacting the Opioid Crisis: Prevention, Education, and Practice for Non-Prescribing Providers
University of Michigan
HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancer: What You Need to Know
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
What is CME Credit?
For physicians, CME refers to educational activities that have been approved by the regulatory authority. CME credits are important for physicians to maintain their licenses, certifications, credentials, memberships, and other professional privileges. Many U.S. states require a specified number of credits annually to maintain medical licenses, and most hospitals require a specified number of credits for their physicians to remain credentialed to see patients. In the United States, the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) accredits organizations that provide CME credits for physicians.
