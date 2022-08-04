Gies Online Master's Degrees and Graduate Certificates

Make plans to advance your career with a fully online graduate certificate or master’s degree from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois.

Curated by Gies College of Business

Continue your learning journey with Gies Online. Get started today!

Stack your course progress into a certificate or degree from Illinois

If you completed a MOOC on Coursera from Gies College of Business, did you know that you can stack it into Gies credentials? Here are the stackable paths we offer:

  • Non-credit: Complete a self-paced MOOC and/or Specializations on Coursera which can be stacked into a Gies for-credit course

  • iDegrees: Pair self-paced content with high-engagement content to earn your degree online with Gies. Attend live sessions, network with peers, and learn from world-class faculty.

  • Credit-bearing: For-credit courses taken as a non-degree student through Gies can be taken individually or stacked into one of our Graduate Certificate programs.

