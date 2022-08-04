Gies Online Master's Degrees and Graduate Certificates

Graduate Certificate in Strategic Leadership & Management
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing
Graduate Certificate in Accounting Data Analytics
Accounting Foundations Graduate Certificate
Stack your course progress into a certificate or degree from Illinois
If you completed a MOOC on Coursera from Gies College of Business, did you know that you can stack it into Gies credentials? Here are the stackable paths we offer:
Non-credit: Complete a self-paced MOOC and/or Specializations on Coursera which can be stacked into a Gies for-credit course
iDegrees: Pair self-paced content with high-engagement content to earn your degree online with Gies. Attend live sessions, network with peers, and learn from world-class faculty.
Credit-bearing: For-credit courses taken as a non-degree student through Gies can be taken individually or stacked into one of our Graduate Certificate programs.