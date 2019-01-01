University of Illinois Gies College of Business Online Degrees

Coursera and Gies College of Business’ Scholarship Program Coursera and Gies College of Business are providing a limited number of scholarships per year, covering 70% of a student’s full tuition. These competitive scholarships aim to improve access to a top-quality education for students interested in business careers. Students should apply for a scholarship as part of program application. Recipients will be selected based on need, academic standing, and essay submissions. Read more about the scholarship program here.