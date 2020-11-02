2021’s Most Popular Guided Projects

Coursera’s most popular Guided Projects of 2021 show learners turning to hands-on learning to develop in-demand business skills, especially in digital marketing.

2021’s Most Popular Guided Projects

Coursera’s most popular Guided Projects of 2021 show learners turning to hands-on learning to develop in-demand business skills, especially in digital marketing.

Curated by Coursera

These are the most popular Guided Projects among Coursera learners worldwide between January 1 and November 30, 2021.

Google Ads for Beginners

Google Ads for Beginners

Coursera Project Network

Guided Project
Rated 4.5 out of five stars. 3016 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Related

2021’s Most Popular Courses

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder