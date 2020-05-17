Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Google Docs

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a Resume

Create a Cover Letter

Print or Save Document to File

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project, you will create your very own resume and cover letter from start to finish. You will utilize the Google Docs application in a Google Chrome web browser to find readily available templates. We will first review the basic parts of a resume and fill in your own personal information related to contact information, personal summary, work experience, education, and any additional information. We will also review what it takes to create a great cover letter and fill it in with your own words. As we create these documents you will get to learn many ways to customize text format, styles, bulleted lists, and even add a signature to your cover letter. Lastly, we will cover how to print the document and save it to a file such as a PDF so these documents can be shared to your next potential new employer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

Some experience with Google applications

Skills you will develop

  • Cover Letter

  • Google Drive

  • Google Docs

  • Resume

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Fine and Review Parts of a Resume Template.

  2. Fill in Contact Information and Summary.

  3. Fill in Work Experience.

  4. Fill in Education Information.

  5. Fill in Additional Information.

  6. Add References Information.

  7. Add page numbers.

  8. Apply Text Format Changes and Adjustments.

  9. Find a Cover Letter Template and Complete it.

  10. Print and Save Document to a File.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

