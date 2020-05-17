Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Google Docs
1,283 ratings
40,405 already enrolled
Create a Resume
Create a Cover Letter
Print or Save Document to File
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project, you will create your very own resume and cover letter from start to finish. You will utilize the Google Docs application in a Google Chrome web browser to find readily available templates. We will first review the basic parts of a resume and fill in your own personal information related to contact information, personal summary, work experience, education, and any additional information. We will also review what it takes to create a great cover letter and fill it in with your own words. As we create these documents you will get to learn many ways to customize text format, styles, bulleted lists, and even add a signature to your cover letter. Lastly, we will cover how to print the document and save it to a file such as a PDF so these documents can be shared to your next potential new employer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Some experience with Google applications
Cover Letter
Google Drive
Google Docs
Resume
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Fine and Review Parts of a Resume Template.
Fill in Contact Information and Summary.
Fill in Work Experience.
Fill in Education Information.
Fill in Additional Information.
Add References Information.
Add page numbers.
Apply Text Format Changes and Adjustments.
Find a Cover Letter Template and Complete it.
Print and Save Document to a File.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by SAOct 20, 2021
This course is superb, as it helps me understand the basis of writing a resume and a cover letter.
by BPAug 23, 2021
I loved freshing up my skills on resume updating, this certificate will help in applying for Human Resources positions.
by SUMay 19, 2020
This is an amazing course and I am able to create a professional resume and I hope this will make an advantage to my career.
by AKMay 17, 2020
It was a crisp, neat and wonderful experience. The course gave me hands on experience creating my Resume using Google Docs. Thank you, for the knowledge share
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
