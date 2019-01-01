Behind the Seams: Becoming a Sustainable Fashion Entrepreneur

Hannah Y. is a student at the Stanford Online High School and the founder of sustainable fashion label Amarewear. She discovered her interest in fashion and sustainable development through Coursera courses. Hannah curated this collection as an introduction to sustainability in the fashion industry with a focus on design, environmental issues, business, and management. Whether you're curious about how to be a conscientious consumer of fashion or you're an aspiring sustainable fashion entrepreneur, this collection provides you with essential background knowledge.

Behind the Seams: Becoming a Sustainable Fashion Entrepreneur

Hannah Y. is a student at the Stanford Online High School and the founder of sustainable fashion label Amarewear. She discovered her interest in fashion and sustainable development through Coursera courses. Hannah curated this collection as an introduction to sustainability in the fashion industry with a focus on design, environmental issues, business, and management. Whether you're curious about how to be a conscientious consumer of fashion or you're an aspiring sustainable fashion entrepreneur, this collection provides you with essential background knowledge.

Recommendations from a Sustainable Fashion Entrepreneur

Launch your career in sustainable fashion.

Fashion as Design

Fashion as Design

The Museum of Modern Art

Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 2627 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Why Hannah recommends these courses

Fashion as Design will ignite your love for fashion. One week is focused on sustainability, which is a great starting point for understanding which issues you should be concerned about.

The Age of Sustainable Development is a fantastic overview of sustainable development; it puts you in the mindset of seeing how different sustainability issues connect, enabling you to be a more creative problem solver.

Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society covers all aspects of design and teaches the basic design process through projects. This course gives aspiring designers a toolkit for starting to create their own garments.

Now that you are familiar with the design process and the issues at hand, it's time to get down to business! Management of Fashion and Luxury Companies teaches you everything you need to know about managing your budding business.

Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization is all about "profits with purpose," or designing a business model that will also lead to a positive impact on the planet. If the previous courses still haven't given you ideas for how you want to be a social entrepreneur, this Specialization is a focused and in-depth set of courses about making informed business decisions for social impact.

Design strategy: Design thinking for business strategy and entrepreneurship provides creative business models and new ways of designing a business. This is essential, as fashion is a fast-moving industry where brands need to predict and satisfy consumer needs at an increasing pace.

Share your own course recommendations with the Coursera Community.

Related

2018's Most Popular Business Courses

Related

Popular Design Thinking Courses & Programs

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder