ConsenSys Academy Logo

ConsenSys Academy

ConsenSys is a global leader in the blockchain space: a startup incubator, decentralized in nature, and employing some of the brightest minds in the industry. We’re ConsenSys Academy—the educational arm of ConsenSys—and given our unprecedented access to the luminaries and developers who are building the future of blockchain, we’re in the unique position to offer students leading-edge educational content; content that keeps pace with this new field’s rapid evolution. We are the educational core of the next-generation blockchain platform, Ethereum. Our mission is to be the global leader in blockchain education for individuals, institutions, and communities.

Courses and Specializations

ConsenSys Academy

ConsenSys Academy

www.consensys.net/academy
ConsenSysAcademy
@ConsenSysAcad
`` https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV9csiQWIrsUX8V8NCxdz1g
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder