Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Big Data, Budget Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Planning, Project Management, Sales, Software Engineering, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(325 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Change Management, Marketing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Agile Software Development, Planning, Strategy, Operations Management, Software Engineering, Project Management, Business Psychology, Communication, Big Data, Data Management, Sales
4.8
(290 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Business Communication, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Conflict Management, Culture, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Project Management, Sales, Strategy and Operations, Supplier Relationship Management, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(170 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Applied Machine Learning, Change Management, Computer Vision, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Planning, Project Management, Risk Management, Sales, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.8
(42 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Business Process Management, Finance, Strategy and Operations, Data Analysis, Media Strategy & Planning, Planning, Supply Chain and Logistics, Financial Management, Financial Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Sales, Cost Accounting, Accounting, Business Analysis, Leadership and Management
4.8
(276 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidad de Chile
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Accounting, Communication, Research and Design, Critical Thinking, Audit, Human Computer Interaction, Advertising, Business Analysis, Computer Graphics, Interactive Design
4.2
(79 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months